Thursday, Dec. 2
7:30 p.m. — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” live radio play at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10/adults; $5 /children and students. 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net.
Friday, December 3
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival at the Ute Indian Museum,17253 Chipeta Road. Showcasing Native American and area artists, including Sue Rose. Free museum admission, silent auction, fry bread and more, as well as the membership drive for Friends of the Ute Indian Museum.
4 - 6 p.m. — Opening reception for “His and Hers” art exhibit at the Wright Opera House, 427 Main St., Ouray, showcasing the work of Noble and Natalie Heller of Ridgway. The exhibit is on display until Jan. 12, 2022.
4 - 8 p.m. — Noel Night returns to Ridgway, with more than 30 locations downtown offering holiday shopping and festivities. Info: info@ridgwaycolorado.com. Event details at https://ridgwaycolorado.com/news-events/noel-night-2021
5 - 7 p.m. — First Friday opening reception for Cheri Isgreen at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose. Libations and light refreshments; live music by Zoe and Dave Werden. Solo show on exhibit until Dec. 31.
7:30 p.m. — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” live radio play at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10/adults; $5 /children and students. 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net.
Saturday, December 4
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Annual holiday craft show at Bill Heddles Recreation Center, Delta. Free admission to view the wares for sale by 55 vendors — handmade merchandise such as jewelry, Christmas items, quilts, cards, knitted and crocheted clothing, photography, candles, soaps, wood crafts and more. Info: 970-874-0923.
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, at the Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center. 9:30 a.m., business meeting; 10:30 a.m., show and tell, refreshments and program. Info: Paula, paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Winter Wonderland craft show at Lions Park, 600 Block North Nevada Avenue. Enjoy crafts to purchase and make donations of nonperishable food for local food banks. Also accepting toys for Toys for Tots.
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Holiday Arts and Crafts Festival at the Ute Indian Museum,17253 Chipeta Road. Showcasing Native American and area artists, including Sue Rose. Free museum admission, silent auction, fry bread and more, as well as the membership drive for Friends of the Ute Indian Museum.
2 p.m. — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” live radio play at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10/adults; $5 /children and students. 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net.
5:30 p.m. — Montrose Parade of Lights, downtown Main Street. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays
7:30 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association 50th Concert Series at the Montrose Pavilion presents” Christmas by Candlelight at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets/info: valleysymphony.net
7:30 p.m. — “It’s a Wonderful Life,” live radio play at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10/adults; $5 /children and students. 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net.