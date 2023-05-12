Friday, May 12

3 - 6 p.m. - Day of History celebration and open house at Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. (historic train depot). Free. Explore the exhibits, learn about some of area’s hidden gems, and don’t miss the final book-signing for Elaine Hale Jones’ “Ghosts of Montrose” book.



