Thursday, May 18

4 p.m. - Teen(ish) Book Club at Montrose Regional Library, 320S. Second St. Snacks and discussion of Lani Forbes’ “The Seventh Sun.” Recommended for ages 13 - 14 and older. First 10 to register receive a free copy of the book. Register: https://bit.ly/mrldteen



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?