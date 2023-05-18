Thursday, May 18
4 p.m. - Teen(ish) Book Club at Montrose Regional Library, 320S. Second St. Snacks and discussion of Lani Forbes’ “The Seventh Sun.” Recommended for ages 13 - 14 and older. First 10 to register receive a free copy of the book. Register: https://bit.ly/mrldteen
8 p.m. - Live at The Candle Factory features Donny Morales and Coral Skye, at Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
Friday, May 19
Noon - 1:30 p.m. - Montrose County Republican Women meet for lunch at the Hampton Inn, Montrose. State House District 58 Rep. Marc Catlin will provide a legislative update. Brown bag lunch. Beverages served.
2 - 6 p.m. - The Liquor Store, 1601 Oxbow Drive (near Walmart) hosts a local tasting to benefit the Black Canyon Boys and Girls Club. Food and drink provided; 10% of sales go to the Boys and Girls Club. The event is for anyone 21 or older.
7:30 p.m. - The Sound of Music at Magic Circle Theatre; 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets:mcp@montrose.net. (Waiting list available.)
Saturday, May 20
9 - noon - Montrose Rotary Club 25th Annual Fishing Derby at Chipeta Lake (up Chipeta Road from the Ute Indian Museum). Free fishing instruction for kids up to age 16, with free snacks provided by Rotary and free fishing poles for kids provided by Murdoch’s (while supplies last). Hooks, bait, bobbers and sinkers provided.
9:30 a.m. - Volunteer day to benefit Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Wallace, who is receiving a home through Homes for Our Troops. Grab your garden gloves and roll up your sleeves to help beautify the future home of this wounded veteran. T-shirt and lunch provided. RSVP strongly encouraged at www.hfotusa.org/dan-wallace. Info: kgoroshko@hfotusa.org.
9:30 - 11 a.m. - Kitten Yoga at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join the library, Second Chance Humane Society and Spring Creek Yoga to stretch out while enjoying the company of adoptable kittens. Registration is required, as is your own yoga mat. To register, email lmclean@montroselibrary.org. There is also a second session, from noon - 1:30 p.m.; please indicate which session you want to attend. Space is limited.
4 p.m. - Guided cemetery tour at Cedar Creek Cemetery, by the Montrose County Historical Society. Learn about the buried history and legends of Montrose pioneers, as well as how traditions have evolved over the century with the cemetery. meet the guid at the cemetery, 2221 Miami Road, Montrose.
7:30 p.m. - The Sound of Music at Magic Circle Theatre; 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets:mcp@montrose.net. (Waiting list available.)
Sunday, May 21
2 p.m. - The Sound of Music at Magic Circle Theatre; 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets:mcp@montrose.net. (Waiting list available.)
