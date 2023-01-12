Thursday, Jan. 12
9:30 - 11 a,m. — Medicare 101, at Montrose Recreation District, 16350 Woodgate Road. Turning 65? New to the area? Come ask questions and get help navigating Medicare.
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. — AgrAbility Winter Workshops at Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center. Learn about Colorado AgrAbility Project’s life-changing resources for Colorado farmers, ranchers and their families who are affected by long-term illness, permanent injury, aging issues or other physical challenges. Info/RSVP: Candiss Leathers, cleathers@goodwillcolorado.org or 720-539-4435.
4:30 p.m. — Pre-teen Advisory Board meets at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Kids ages 9 - 12 are invited to join the board to help influence decision-making at the library. Each month, there will be hands-on activities and dialogue/ideas about library programs, spaces, collections, etc. Sign up at montroselibrary.org/ptab.
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Alcohol ink paintings: Winter Scenes. At Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. $45. Step-by-step instructions, all materials, and a drink included. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/011223-2/
6:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: Mixed Bag Jazz Ensemble. Enjoy jazz by candlelight at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
Friday, January 13
6 p.m. — Union of One plays at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
9 p.m. — Los Mendoza takes the stage at Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant, 1544 Oxbow Drive, Suite 198, Montrose.
Saturday, January 14
9 a.m. — Gates open for San Juan Skijoring at the Ouray County Fairgrounds & Event Center, south U.S. 550, Ridgway. Competitions start at 10 a.m.Tickets: https://www.sanjuanskijoring.com/
Watch horses pull skiers at high speeds through a course of gates and jumps. Local food vendors, warming tents, beer garden/cash bar. No pets allowed. Saturday night features awards, dinner, auction and concert by Wynn Williams. The dinner will begin at about 6:3 0 p.m. Concert at 9 p.m.
11 a.m. — The Orthodox Church's Montrose Mission will bless the waters of the Uncompahgre River in Baldridge (Riverbottom) Park, near the footbridge; everyone is invited. We will enjoy lunch together afterwards at a local restaurant. This is part of the church's annual "Theophany" celebration of Jesus Christ's baptism in the Jordan, when He blessed all the waters of the earth. We do the same, blessing the waters that sustain our community. Call Fr. Joseph with questions, 970-778-7581.
1:30 - 3:30 pm. — Paint Your Pet. LaNoue Winery. 67289 Trout Rd. Montrose. $50. All materials, including canvas with pet sketch included plus a glass of wine. Details, instructions, register https://kathrynrburke.com/011423pet/
4 - 6 p.m. — Opening reception for Montrose artist Lu Anne Tyrrell's "Colorado Scenes — Capturing the Essence of Colorado," at The Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray. The exhibit will be on display until March 1.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, January 15
10 a.m. — Competitions begin at San Juan Skijoring at the Ouray County Fairgrounds & Event Center, south U.S. 550, Ridgway. Tickets: https://www.sanjuanskijoring.com/
Watch horses pull skiers at high speeds through a course of gates and jumps. Local food vendors, warming tents, beer garden/cash bar. No pets allowed. Sunday races to conclude at 3 p.m. Awards after, at Ouray Elks Lodge No. 492.
11 a.m. — Messengers of Light Service honoring the unity of all religions through music and readings, Lions Park Community Building, North Sixth/Seventh streets and Nevada Avenue, Montrose. All are welcome to this community service of the Spiritual Awareness Center.
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Tuesday, January 17
6 - 8 p.m. — Alcohol ink paintings: Winter Scenes. MRD Summit Room, 25 Colorado Ave. $40. Step-by-step instructions and all materials. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/011723-2/
Wednesday, January 18
6 - 8 p.m. — Life Drawing with Live Model, MRD Summit Room, 25 Colorado Ave. $20. Practice your skills with live (clothed) model in various poses. Cash at the door or register at https://kathrynrburke.com/011823-2/
7 p.m. — Archaeologist Rand Greubel speaks at the Montrose Methodist Church, 19 S. Park. Ave., as part of the Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society’s meeting. He will discuss Alpine Archaeology’s excavation of seven sites east of Durango, dating from about AD 800, as well as burials. Public welcome; free admission.
Thursday, January 19
6 - 7:30 p.m. — Join Dr. Justin McBrayer, philosophy professor at Fort Lewis College, for his presentation on “The Fake News Marketplace: How It Works, and Why It Matters,” a virtual discussion on Zoom about the impact misinformation has on society.Free and open to everyone. Videoconference information will be provided in an email once registration is complete. Register at https://larimerleague.org/FakeNewsMarketplace. Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Colorado, Montezuma County, Larimer County, the News Access & Literacy Task Force, and the Colorado State Library. More info:www.lwvcolorado.org or (www.lwv-uv.org.
