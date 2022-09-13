Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, September 14
6-8 p.m. — Cocktails & Collage on 11”x14” canvas. Fun art class. Drink and all materials included. No experience necessary. WHAFV, 41 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Tuition $35 / $30 military. Register: https://kathrynrburke.com/091422-2/
Thursday, September 15
10 — 11 a.m. — Harps and Hammers Ensemble free concert, Senior Center at the Montrose Pavilion, for the Beaconfest Senior Fair. Info: call or text Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
6 p.m. — The Black Canyon chapter of the Audubon Society welcomes Dr. Bruce Bauerle, from CMU in Grand Junction, who will speak about the “Edible, Poisonous and Useful Plants of Western Colorado.” Location: The Summit Room of the Montrose Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
6 — 8 p.m. — Cocktails & Collage on 11”x14” canvas. Fun art class. Drink and all materials included. No experience necessary. Mosaic, 21 N.Cascade, Montrose. Tuition $35. Register: https://kathrynrburke.com/091422-2/.
Friday, September 16
5 – 6:30 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will present on Colorado’s innovative election system. Presentation will be at the Montrose Regional Library Community Room, 320 S. Second St. Our presenter will be Karen Sheek, immediate past president of the League of Women Voters of Colorado, and is intended to inform the public about our Colorado election system so all eligible voters will understand how they can register, vote, and be assured of the security in their elections. More information can be found under Events at www.lwv-uv.org and https://www.lwvcolorado.org/ColosStellarElections
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, September 17
Love Your Gorge — Uncompahgre River Gorge, Ouray. Volunteer work day and picnic with the Ouray Ice Park and UWP. Co-sponsored by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, Ouray Ice Park, and City of Ouray. Information/registration: https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events/
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — SPARC (Strategic Perspectives Accelerating Real Change) at the Montrose Pavilion. This annual discussion centers on community, diversity, youth and well-being, with guest-speakers Caleb Ferganchick, slam poet/activist; Dr. Anna Mueller, researcher; Elizabeth Clark, counselor; Dr. Aixa Powell, international consultant; Wave 11 R&B/reggae/funk band — and you! Youth are welcome and encouraged to come. Registration includes lunch. Go to https://4go.live/yi8gx9 and follow instructions.
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Whole Being Health and Wellness Expo at the Montrose Community Rec Center, Woodgate Road. Free event for all ages, featuring classes and nearly 40 healer s. Info: MontroseWellnessExpo.com or HealingCollectiveCO@gmail.com
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Babes ’n Bullies at Cerise Park, hosted by The Montrose Bully Breed Club. Family- and dog-friendly event features vendors, obedience and showmanship, car show, pin-up contest, drawing and silent auction. Info: tmbbc2017@gmail.com
10 a.m. — Crop Duster timed road bike race, starting at Cerise Park, and followed by Harvest Party at the Rotary Amphitheater. Purchase tickets and register at valleyfoodpartnership.org/cropduster. No pets. Bring own blanket/chair for party, and sunscreen.
11 a.m. — Week of Unity and Peace begins at Riverbottom Park, Montrose, with a community drum circle.
6 p.m. — The Black Canyon chapter of the Audubon Society welcomes Dr. Bruce Bauerle, from CMU in Grand Junction, who will speak about the “Edible, Poisonous and Useful Plants of Western Colorado.” Location: The Summit Room of the Montrose Field House, 25 Colorado Ave.
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, September 18
8 a.m. — 6 p.m. — The Rocky Mountain Hunter Jumper Association hosts its inaugural show at the Montrose County Event Center and Arena, 1036 N. Seventh St. Different equine disciplines have come together to help introduce the hunter-jumper sport to the Western Slope. Info: www.rmhja.com; tanyadee@netzero.net or 970-209-3881.
2 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Tuesday, September 20
3 — 4:30 p.m. — Intuitive Gratitude© Journaling with Nature. 90-minute workshop that will improve your life, even in challenging times. WHAFV, 41 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. $20. Register athttps://silverstage.news/
Wednesday, September 21
5:30 — 6:30 p.m. — Week of Unity and Peace continues with Meditation by the River, Riverbottom Park. Bring your own chairs.
6 — 8 p.m. — Cocktails & Collage on 11”x14” canvas. Fun art class. Drink and all materials included. No experience necessary. Mosaic, 21 N.Cascade, Montrose. Tuition $35. Register: https://kathrynrburke.com/091422-2/
Thursday, September 22
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9:30, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and then a program. The September program will be a trunk show presented by Melody Maskus, featuring quilts made from Judy Niemeyer patterns. Info: 970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will return your call).
10 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. — Daytime programs at the South Rim of the Black Canyon, at the visitors center, for the Black Canyon Astronomy Festival. Enjoy the astronomy activity table.
Noon — Peace Prayer gathering at the Peace Pole, Ute Indian Park, across from the Ute Indian Museum on Chipeta Road. Join to pray for peace in the world as part of the Week of Unity and Peace.
1 — 1:30 p.m. — Daytime astronomy walk with a volunteer astronomer at South Rim of the Black Canyon visitors center; learn what life on Mars would look like. Part of the Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
2 — 2: 30 p.m. — Daytime astronomy walk with a volunteer astronomer at South Rim of the Black Canyon visitors center; learn if there are other “Earths” in the universe. Part of the Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
3 — 4:30 p.m. — Intuitive Gratitude Journaling with Nature. 90-minute workshop that will improve your life, even in challenging times. Mosaic, 21 N.Cascade, Montrose. $20. Register at https://silverstage.news/
6 p.m. — Region 10 and the State Health Insurance Program (SHIP) are offering an informational seminar on how to navigate the Medicare system, Cascade Hall, CMU campus, 336 S. 3rd, Montrose. Seminars are free. Call 970-249-2436 to register.
7 — 8 p.m. — Black Canyon Astronomy Festival evening program in Montrose, Centennial Room, with presentation on dark skies. Seating limited to 50. Half of seats can be reserved in advance; send request to blca_info@nps.gov
8:30 — 10 p.m. — Evening stargazing at the Montrose Botanic Garden, 1800 Pavilion Drive, Montrose, part of Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.