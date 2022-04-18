Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put "events calendar" in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Tuesday, April 19
8 a.m. — Bidding continues for Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 33rd Annual Online Auction, which ends at 8 p.m. April 21. Items close daily. More than 500 items and services, from Rockies tickets to gravel, restaurant gift cards, amusement parks, golf, rafting, hot springs, tattoos and more. All proceeds go to help our kids; visit www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link, or call 970-249-1116.
Wednesday, April 20
8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum presentation features the Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, Cascade Avenue and South Third Street, Montrose.
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Bark into Spring Bully (Breed) Bake Sale at Chow Down, 535 S. First St., Montrose. Come buy sweet treats for you and your pets, helping the Montrose Bully Breed Club raise money for bully breeds in need.
8 a.m. — Bidding continues for Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 33rd Annual Online Auction, which ends at 8 p.m. April 21. Items close daily. More than 500 items and services, from Rockies tickets to gravel, restaurant gift cards, amusement parks, golf, rafting, hot springs, tattoos and more. All proceeds go to help our kids; visit www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link, or call 970-249-1116.
7 p.m. — Backpacking 101 at Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Learn about packing and gear. Special guest: Colorado Canyons Association representative. Info: adickinson@montroselibrary.org
Thursday, April 21
8 p.m. — Bidding ends for Partners of Delta, Montrose & Ouray Youth Mentoring’s 33rd Annual Online Auction. More than 500 items and services, from Rockies tickets to gravel, restaurant gift cards, amusement parks, golf, rafting, hot springs, tattoos and more. All proceeds go to help our kids; visit www.partners-west.org and follow the auction link, or call 970-249-1116.
Friday, April 22
7 a.m. - 5 p.m. — City of Montrose annual spring cleanup. City residents can bring items for disposal to the San Juan Bypass, directly across the street from Sunshine Peak Apartments (follow the signs). The city will collect, with no charge, items such as landscape materials (no limbs greater than 6 inches in diameter), scrap materials, electronics without glass screens and unwanted appliances ($20 fee for each appliance containing Freon). NOT accepted: routine household trash, hazardous materials, paint, electronics with glass screens, tires. Limited special collection service, as personnel/equipment available is offered; fees for that start at $15, plus equipment and labor. Info: 970-240-1480.
Saturday, April 23
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. — City of Montrose annual spring cleanup. City residents can bring items for disposal to the San Juan Bypass, directly across the street from Sunshine Peak Apartments (follow the signs). The city will collect, with no charge, items such as landscape materials (no limbs greater than 6 inches in diameter), scrap materials, electronics without glass screens and unwanted appliances ($20 fee for each appliance containing Freon). NOT accepted: routine household trash, hazardous materials, paint, electronics with glass screens, tires. Limited special collection service, as personnel/equipment available is offered; fees for that start at $15, plus equipment and labor. Info: 970-240-1480.
8 a.m. — Sign-in for Haven House “Drive to End Homelessness” golf tournament at Tiara Rado Golf Course, 2057 S. Broadway, Grand Junction. Shotgun start at 9 a.m. Entry fee: $100, includes range balls, green fees, prizes and lunch. Four-person teams and individuals welcome. For registration link, email lillian@havenhousehomeless.org. Haven House is a transitional housing program in Olathe that helps families escape homelessness.
Noon — Community prayer gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Museum Park (across Chipeta Road from the Ute Indian Museum) to pray for the healing of Mother Earth for Earth Week with the Blessing of the River and prayers for Ukraine. Bring drums and prayers. Everyone is invited. Info: 970-252-0908.
1 - 4 p.m. — Apple Core Project meets for an afternoon of grafting at the Nucla Community Center, 1045 Main St, Nucla. Learn how to graft apple trees and explore fruit growing history in the region.Registration/payment: 970-708-3972 or email meggers73@gmail.com.
5:30 p.m. — Rocky Mountain Oyster and Red Dirt Festival, featuring Reckless Kelly, at the Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center. Evening’s entertainment also includes Joshua Ray Walker and Sam Cox (Ragland). VIP admission is $60 and includes seating near the stage, choice of beer, wine or soft drinks, along with Rocky Mountain oysters. Floor admission is $30 and general admission is $20. Tickets: www.montrosecountyeventcenter.com
7 p.m. — Upstairs at Precedence (511 E. Main St.) presents a double billing: Gabrielle Louise, followed by Birds of Play. The Library Lounge opens at 4 p.m. Tickets: PrecedenceProductions.com.
7:30 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association presents Let’s Dance at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The final orchestra concert of the season showcases dance styles through the ages. Tickets: valleysymphony.org/concerts-and-tickets