Tuesday, February 7
9 a.m. - noon — First Tuesday birding trip, hosted by Bruce Ackerman. Meet at North Second Street and North Cascade Avenue, Montrose and join others in seeking out the winter birds of Montrose. (Trip is weather permitting.) To RSVP, send Bruce a text at 727-858-5857.
Wednesday, February 8
8 - 9 a.m. — Historian Gail Zanett Saunders presents “From Wagons to Apples: The Story of John Ashenfelter,” at The Forum, CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. (Enter through the double doors off Cascade, not the single door off South Third.)
Thursday, February 9
5 p.m. — My Funny Valentine on Route 66 dinner and show. Dinner is at 5 p.m. at The Stone House restaurant,1450 Hawk Parkway in Montrose, and the show is at 7:30 p.m. at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. $100 per ticket gets you dinner, complimentary wine and reserved priority seating at the show. This is the theater’s annual fundraiser. Visit magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com for tickets and info, or 970-249-7838.
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Audubon Society hosts a photo “safari” by Renee Herring, retired CPW Watchable Wildlife coordinator, at the Montrose Rec FIeld House, 25 Colorado Ave. Herring will take you through images of the exotic Madagascar, including images of wildlife, reptiles and birds.
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Mac User Group's regular monthly meeting. This meeting will once again be held via the Zoom online meeting platform, https://bit.ly/bcmug-zoom. Email info@bcmug.com if you have questions! John Clark will present a comparison between the "big three" word processing programs: Microsoft Word, Google Docs and Apple's Pages. Come learn how they all work, and find out which one might be best for you! Please come and share your experiences, or simply enjoy an informative discussion about all things Macintosh, and beyond.
7:30 p.m. — My Funny Valentine on Route 66, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show-only tickets ($30) get you reserved seating and complimentary treats at this original show, celebrating the iconic American Mother Road. Cash bar available. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com. Info: 970-249-7838.
Friday, February 10
7:30 p.m. — My Funny Valentine on Route 66, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show-only tickets ($30) get you reserved seating and complimentary treats at this original show, celebrating the iconic American Mother Road. Cash bar available. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com. Info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, February 11
2 p.m. — Montrose’s Got Talent finals at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: $ $10 for adults and $5 for students. Available at the door, or at Montrose Economic Development Corp., 1601 Oxbow Drive, Suite 360 B.
7:30 p.m. — My Funny Valentine on Route 66, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show-only tickets ($30) get you reserved seating and complimentary treats at this original show, celebrating the iconic American Mother Road. Cash bar available. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com. Info: 970-249-7838.
