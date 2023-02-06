Tuesday, February 7

9 a.m. - noon — First Tuesday birding trip, hosted by Bruce Ackerman. Meet at North Second Street and North Cascade Avenue, Montrose and join others in seeking out the winter birds of Montrose. (Trip is weather permitting.) To RSVP, send Bruce a text at 727-858-5857.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?