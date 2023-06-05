Wednesday, June 7
8 - 9 a.m. - Montrose County Commissioners Sue Hansen and Keith Caddy present at The Forum, CMU Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
7 p.m. - Montrose County Historical Museum hosts Steve Pope with the Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association, who presents the water history of the Loutsenhizer Canal and the water users. Talk is at the Montrose County Event Center.
Friday, June 9
10 a.m. - 4H petting zoo story time at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. (east lawn). Special themed story time with animals to spend time with after.
7 p.m. - The Montrose County Historical Museum will be offering a Historic Walking tour of “Legends and True Tales.” This short walk will take you to the alleys of our historic downtown, where you will learn the location of our first jail and courthouse, famous visitors, and the stories behind the walls. Please meet at the Museum (21 N. Rio Grande Ave.) Space is limited, so RSVP by email or phone at 970-249-2085. $10/per person.
Saturday, June 10
10 a.m. - Bosom Buddies ‘Fun-raiser’ cornhole tournament at Montrose Recreation Center, Woodgate Road. Come watch two-person teams, who have paid to register, compete for prizes; food and beer available for purchase. Event benefits Bosom Buddies, a support group for breast cancer patients and survivors. Registration has been extended up to the day of the event; register at www.BosomBuddiesSWC.org; $35 per person/$70 per team. Receive day pass to Rec Center and T- shirt, while supplies last. Long toss competition also available; priced per cornhole bag. Beer tent, food trucks on site.
10 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Community Appreciation Festival at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. The museum is hosting a grand opening for its new Naturescape Playground, inpired by the living history of the three Ute tribes. The Community Appreciation Festival, held in conjunction with the grand opening, offers free museum admission, sales in the gift shop, a silent auction, hands-on education activities and performances by Indigenous partners, including hoop dancing, kids dances, flute playing and story telling with Ute Mountain Ute Elder Norman Lopez and the release of “Bear Dance, Then and Now,” featuring Ute Mountain Ute tribal member Regina Lopez Whiteskunk. Also: Leave a handprint on canvas to honor missing and murdered indigenous women; enjoy living history presentation; bottled water from the Montrose Lions Club; the Montrose Regional Library’s book van; a display on the history of how dogs were used before the horse arrived in historical times; kids’ bounce house; Gregg Deal art exhibit and the work of Native American arts and crafts vendors. Free popsicles and fudgesicles at noon, while supplies last.
Monday, June 12
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. -Citizens' Climate Lobby at Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Action items regarding reduced electricity efficiency, weatherization locally. Also presented at Montrose Farmers Market Saturdays 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. Non-partisan, national nonprofit, environmental. All welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
