8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum returns for 2023 at Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. Dr. Thomas Chamberlain, retired internal medicine physician, presents “Medical Milestones,” the scientific and medical advances that have propelled a dramatic increase in life expectancy. The Forum talk is free and open to all.
Thursday, Jan. 12
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Alcohol ink paintings: Winter Scenes. At Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. $45. Step-by-step instructions, all materials, and a drink included. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/011223-2/
Saturday, Jan. 14
1:30 - 3:30 pm. — Paint Your Pet. LaNoue Winery. 67289 Trout Rd. Montrose. $50. All materials, including canvas with pet sketch included plus a glass of wine. Details, instructions, register https://kathrynrburke.com/011423pet/
6 - 8 p.m. — Life Drawing with Live Model, MRD Summit Room, 25 Colorado Ave. $20. Practice your skills with live (clothed) model in various poses. Cash at the door or register at https://kathrynrburke.com/011823-2/
Tuesday, January 24
4 - 5:30 p.m. — Kids' Groundhog Day Project, Montrose Rec. Center. $15. Cut, color, paste your own groundhog to find out if he will see his shadow. https://kathrynrburke.com/012423-2/
