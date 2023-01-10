Wednesday, January 11

8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum returns for 2023 at Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. Dr. Thomas Chamberlain, retired internal medicine physician, presents “Medical Milestones,” the scientific and medical advances that have propelled a dramatic increase in life expectancy. The Forum talk is free and open to all.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?