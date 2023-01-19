6 - 8 p.m. — Life Drawing with Live Model, MRD Summit Room, 25 Colorado Ave. $20. Practice your skills with live (clothed) model in various poses. Cash at the door or register at https://kathrynrburke.com/011823-2/
7 p.m. — Archaeologist Rand Greubel speaks at the Montrose Methodist Church, 19 S. Park. Ave., as part of the Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society’s meeting. He will discuss Alpine Archaeology’s excavation of seven sites east of Durango, dating from about AD 800, as well as burials. Public welcome; free admission.
Thursday, January 19
6 - 7:30 p.m. — Join Dr. Justin McBrayer, philosophy professor at Fort Lewis College, for his presentation on “The Fake News Marketplace: How It Works, and Why It Matters,” a virtual discussion on Zoom about the impact misinformation has on society. Free and open to everyone. Videoconference information will be provided in an email once registration is complete. Register at https://larimerleague.org/FakeNewsMarketplace.
Sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Colorado, Montezuma County, Larimer County, the News Access & Literacy Task Force, and the Colorado State Library. More info:www.lwvcolorado.org or (www.lwv-uv.org.
Friday, January 20
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, January 21
1:30 - 3:30 p.m. — Paint Your Pet (acrylic on canvas) at WHAF, 4 HillCrest Plaza Way, Montrose.All art materials included plus 11x17 canvas with your pet picture on it for you to paint.With Kate Burke. Military discount available. $40 standard, $35 military. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/012123pet/
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, January 22
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “The Lady in the Van” at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Monday, January 23
1 - 2 p.m. — History presentation at the Senior Center, Montrose Pavilion by Kate Burke, with guest. Little Bighorn: The Back Story. Free. Information, contact Cindy Marino, 970-252-4884.
Tuesday, January 24
4 - 5:30 p.m. — Kids' Groundhog Day Project, Montrose Rec. Center. $15. Cut, color, paste your own groundhog to find out if he will see his shadow. https://kathrynrburke.com/012423-2/
5:30 p.m. — Montrose’s Got Talent auditions at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. The first 50 acts registered will be accepted to audition for one of the 20 slots to compete for a $1,000 grand prize. Finals are at 2 p.m. Feb. 11. Student-age competition only; all talents welcome. Email montroseeducationfoundation22@gmail.com for a registration form.
Wednesday, January 25
Noon — FlexRec, Colorado Outdoors, Montrose, Lunch History series: Little Bighorn BackStory. Coffee, cookies, and soft drinks available for a donation. Bring your lunch. With Kate Burke. Walk-ins welcome. $10. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/012523history/
Thursday, January 26
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at the Montrose county Event Center, 1036 N. 7th St. The meeting starts with fellowship at 9 and the business meeting at 9:30, followed by show-and-tell and a program. The January program is a New Members Tea, to introduce members who have joined in the past year. Visitors are welcome; for more information call 9700-901-9991. (Leave a message for a return call.)
