6 - 8 p.m. — Life Drawing with Live Model, MRD Summit Room, 25 Colorado Ave. $20. Practice your skills with live (clothed) model in various poses. Cash at the door or register at https://kathrynrburke.com/011823-2/

7 p.m. — Archaeologist Rand Greubel speaks at the Montrose Methodist Church, 19 S. Park. Ave., as part of the Chipeta Chapter of the Colorado Archaeological Society’s meeting. He will discuss Alpine Archaeology’s excavation of seven sites east of Durango, dating from about AD 800, as well as burials. Public welcome; free admission.



