Wednesday, April 5

8 - 9 a.m. – The Forum hosts Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson and Postsecondary Coordinator John Steele, who present “Career Pathways,” a program that assists college-bound students, as well as those considering the military, technical or trade school, and those who want to go to work immediately after graduation. The Forum is free and meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?