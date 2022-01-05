5:30 —7:30 p.m. — MUT — Montrose Uncompahgre Trails — holds its chapter meeting at Montrose Bicycle Outfitters (upstairs), 105 Merchant Drive, Montrose. Come learn what is happening on the MTB scene in Montrose; public welcome.
7 p.m. — Montrose County Historical Society presents Pam Friend, owner of the Star Drive-in explaining the history and significance of the outdoor motion picture facility in Montrose. Friendship Hall, Pioneer Room. Admission is free, the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available. Social distancing and COVID procedures are encouraged.
Friday, January 7
8 a.m. — ALL IN Ice Festival starts in Ouray at Ouray Ice Park. Info: allinicefest.com
10 a.m. —2 p.m. — Healthcare Job Fair at Montrose County Event Center, hosted by Volunteers of America and Montrose County, 1036 N. Seventh St.
Saturday, January 8
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meeting at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849
10 a.m. — San Juan Skijoring at Ouray County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 13 — 17 and free to 12 and younger. Tickets for the beer garden are $30 in addition to general admission. Tickets and info: SanJuanSkijoring.com
6:30 p.m. — Elevation Academy of Dance winter recital, God Bless America, Our Home Sweet Home, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place. Tickets: 27559.recitalticketing.com. Purchase tickets in advance. At the door, tickets can only be purchased with a card. Features an evening of all major styles of dance, including ballet, hip-hop, jazz, tap, modern and more.
7 p.m. — San Juan Skijoring at Ouray County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Tickets: $10 for adults; $5 for ages 13 — 17 and free to 12 and younger. Tickets and info: SanJuanSkijoring.com
Thursday, January 13
7 p.m. — Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meeting, via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for the Zoom link and login credentials. John Clark will provide another overview of the iWorks “Numbers” spreadsheet program. As usual, there will be a troubleshooting discussion. Everyone is welcome.
