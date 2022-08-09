Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Wednesday, August 10
8 — 9 a.m. — Region 10 Senior Services presents at The Forum, a free discussion group featuring topics of local interest. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue.
Friday, August 12
7 p.m. — Legends and True Tales walking tour of downtown, via the Montrose County Historical Museum. This short walk will take you to the alleys of our historic downtown, where you will learn the location of our first jail and courthouse, famous visitors that had “come” to town to work, and visit, and the stories behind the walls. Meet at the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave.); space is limited, so RSVP at 970-249-2085. $10/person.
7 p.m. — Anya Hinkle with Troy Robey are live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery in Montrose, 232 E. Main St. Advance seating: $17; day of show: $20. Advance purchase recommended, bit.ly/3N0qr3X. Doors at 7. concert at 7:30.
Saturday, August 13
8 a.m. — 9 p.m. — Func Fest at Riverbottom Park/Montrose Water Sports Park. Family fun, food trucks, live music, beer garden, vendors and zany water sports competitions on the Uncompahgre River, including the Partners annual rubber ducky race at noon.
10 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous 37th annual arts and crafts festival, Ridgway Town Park. Arts,crafts from vendors nationwide; kids’ activities; live entertainment. Free entry.
Sunday, August 14
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous 37th annual arts and crafts festival, Ridgway Town Park. Arts,crafts from vendors nationwide; kids’ activities; live entertainment. Free entry.
Tuesday, August 16
8:30 a.m. — Shotgun start for the Cobble Creek Women’s Golf Associatio’s 15th Annual Bosom Buddies Charity Tournament. Cost is $65 Call the pro shop to register at 970-240-9542. Wear pink! Proceeds go to the Bosom Buddies Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado.
6 p.m. — Gates open at Two Rivers Winery for Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson’s performance for Music in the Grapevines. Music starts at 7. Advance tickets: $15, artcenterguild.org, or at Art Center of Western Colorado (Seventh and Orchard, Grand Junction) and the winery, 2087 Broadway, Grand Junction. Tickets at gate are $20.
Thursday, August 18
7 p.m. — Dan Martin and Gene Williams perform live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 323 E. Main St., Montrose. Seating is $10 in advance and $15 on day of show, with advance purchase recommended. Doors at 7. Show at 7:30. Tickets: bit.ly/3Nb980M
Friday, August 19
4:30 p.m. — International Essential Tremor Foundation support group meets at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. RSVP to Cathy Trujillo at 405-205-9397, or catvol2022@currently.com
7 p.m. — The Knotty G’s Duo, live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advance seating is $13 and $15 on day of show, with advance purchase recommended. Tickets: bit.ly/3tEIV3G. Doors at 7. Concert at 7:30.
Saturday, August 20
7:30 a.m. — Haven House “Drive to End Homelessness” golf tournament begins with sign-in at Cobble Creek golf course, 699 Cobble Drive, Montrose. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.; continental breakfast. Four-person teams register at www.havenhousehomeless.org, or email larry@havenhousehomeless.org. Need help registering? Call 970-626-5677. Fee: $100 per person ($50 for Cobble Creek golf members), includes green fees, driving range, lunch, prizes and gift bags.
12 — 8 p.m. — MADA Fiesta at La Raza Park (17 N. Sixth St. and La Raza Park nearby), Montrose. This first-ever fiesta is also the 50th anniversary celebration for the Mexican American Development Association. Food trucks, beer tent, vendors, live music with ALTO Band, free family activities, dancing, more. Bring your own chairs.
7:45 — 9:45 p.m. — Silent Disco Dance Party and Laser Light Show, presented by Faultless Inc., at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Free to first 100 teens (14 — 18) to check in with valid ID. Three DJs will be competing with an epic laser light show.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone