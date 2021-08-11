Wednesday, August 11
7 p.m. — ¿Está buscando una manera de mejorar su cocina con algunas habilidades prácticas y saludables? ¡Puede unirse a la biblioteca para nuestro nuevo Programa de comidas compartidas! Cada mes, un experto en nutrición ofrecerá una presentación sobre una nueva habilidad en la cocina. Podrá practicar esas habilidades en casa, compartir los platos que prepara y probar las comidas de otras personas, en varias comidas compartidas por separado.
Este mes, Sasha Jacobo, coordinadora de seguridad alimentaria de Valley Food Partnership, nos enseñará formas sencillas y creativas de incorporar la cocina vegana en nuestra vida diaria. Ella preparará una ensalada Garlicky Kale, una hamburguesa vegana de frijoles negros y pudín de chía como ejemplos. Envíe un correo electrónico a Taylor, a tevans@montroselibrary.org, para obtener más información.
Friday, August 13
5:30 p.m. — ‘No Matter What, Keep Laughing’ show with Nancy Norton, Stephanie McHugh and Cheryl Gaudet at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. (Show starts at 6 p.m.). Tickets: $20, via mc4arts.com.
Saturday, August 14
9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous Arts & Crafts Festival, Hartwell Park, Ridgway
Sunday, August 16
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous Arts & Crafts Festival, Hartwell Park, Ridgway
Thursday, August 19
10 a.m. — noon — New garment sewing group’s first meeting at the Montrose Senior Center, 1800 Pavilion Drive. All levels of sewing are encouraged to attend.
Thursday, August 26
7 p.m. — Vegan Potluck from skills taught earlier in the month by Sasha Jacobo, Food Security Coordinator with Valley Food Partnership. Email Taylor at tevans@montroselibrary.org for more information.
Saturday, August 28
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — Ridgway RiverFest at Rollans Park, Ridgway.
The Ridgway RiverFest is a family-friendly celebration of the Uncompahgre River, our watershed and river recreation with all-age river races, live music by Jack Hadley Blues Trio and Doug & Heather Americana duo, local food and drink, and watershed educational and cultural programs. RiverFest is produced by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership, a Ouray County nonprofit watershed group dedicated to helping protect the economic, natural, and scenic values of the Upper Uncompahgre River Watershed. Information: https://ridgwayriverfest.org/
Friday September 17
7 — 8:30 p.m. — Piano concert with vocals by Deb Barr, a fundraiser for Montrose Center for the Arts. Doors open at 6:45 p.m. at venue location, Montrose Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave. Reserved tickets are $20; at the door price is $25. Purchase at mc4arts.com or call 970-787-9428. Over 60 receive free admission, but reservations are required.
