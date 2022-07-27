Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put "events calendar" in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
Through July 30
Montrose County Fair. Full schedule: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
Through July 29
Montrose Women’s Club is accepting vendor applications for the Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
Wednesday, July 27
Day 3 of the Montrose County Fair: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum presents Ridgway State Park's new manager, who will detail activities and trails. The Forum is free. It meets at CMU's Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Uncompahgre Avenue.
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Steve Pope of Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Pull at the county fair (outdoor arena track, fairgrounds)
Thursday July 28
Day 4 of the Montrose County Fair: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
10 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado annual picnic at the Riverbottom Park Pavilion. Brief meeting and announcements, followed by show and tell and a picnic. Bring your own lunch, chair, drink and a pretty fat quarter for an exchange activity. Info:970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message for a call back).
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Valley Food Partnership; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6 p.m. — Mustang Nights at the county fair, outdoor arena.
7 p.m. — Mustang Maddie at the county fair, outdoor arena.
Friday, July 29
Day 5 Montrose County Fair: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Ann Duncan, CSU Extension (food preservation) ; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
4 - 6 p.m. — Snow Cone Social at Montrose Library, on the east lawn. Sno-balls frozen treats provided by A Taste of New Orleans Sno Ball Trolley; story times with Mighty Mini Therapy ponies; Toadstool Face Painting, crafts and water games.
6:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — Royalty presentation at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — The Montvales in concert at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. $10 in advance. $15 day of show; healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Buck It Bull Riding at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds. Adults, $15; kids 12 and under, $8. Purchase at the gate.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
Saturday, July 30
Day 6 of the Montrose County Fair: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
Noon — Junior livestock auction buyers lunch at the county fair (Event Center indoor arena).
1 p.m. — Junior livestock auction at the county fair (Event Center arena)
6 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
6:30 p.m. — Crowning of fair royalty at the outdoor arena, county fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — San Juan Sparkles and Spurs performance at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7:30 p.m. — CPRA Rodeo, outdoor arena, county fairgrounds. Tickets (at the gate): $15 for adults and $9 for kids 12 and under.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
Sunday, July 31
2 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
Friday, Aug. 5
5 p.m. — Montrose Summer Music Series presents Cody Hibbard’s red dirt music at the Montrose Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
Saturday, August 6.
5 p.m. — Montrose Republicans Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, with keynote speaker Kyle Mann, of the Babylon Bee satirical news site; Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Tickets: montroselincolnreagan.com
6-8 pm. — Gallery Reception for Cheri Isgreen. Cash bar, light appetizers, live music with Zoe and Dave Werden. RSVP appreciated. Museum of the Mountain West. 68169 Miami Road, Montrose.
Sunday, Aug. 7
Noon - 8 p.m. — Music by the River, a free event at Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Food trucks, family fun, games and live music.
4 p.m. — R. Carlos Nakai, William Eaton & Will Clipman in concert at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, brought to you by The Libraries of Montrose County Foundation, WingerBooks.com and the Friends of the Montrose Library. Free tickets are available at the Montrose Regional Library during business hours.