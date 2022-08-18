Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Friday, August 19
4:30 p.m. — International Essential Tremor Foundation support group meets at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. RSVP to Cathy Trujillo at 405-205-9397 or catvol2022@currently.com
7 p.m. — The Knotty G’s Duo, live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Advance seating is $13 and $15 on day of show, with advance purchase recommended. Tickets: bit.ly/3tEIV3G. Doors at 7. Concert at 7:30.
7:30 p.m. — “Moose of Colorado,” by Alyssa Kircher, CPW terrestrial biologist. Join us to learn about these magnificent creatures! Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center overlook, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, Aug. 20
7:30 a.m. — Haven House “Drive to End Homelessness” golf tournament begins with sign-in at Cobble Creek golf course, 699 Cobble Drive, Montrose. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.; continental breakfast. Four-person teams register at www.havenhousehomeless.org, or email larry@havenhousehomeless.org. Need help registering? Call 970-626-5677. Fee: $100 per person ($50 for Cobble Creek golf members), includes green fees, driving range, lunch, prizes and gift bags.
8 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. — Youth Appreciation Day, featuring fun events for kids all over town, including a rec fest at Ute Park, kiddie carnival at McNeil Fields, paddle board demos and more. Times and locations vary. Info: https://tinyurl.com/montyouthday
8:30 -11 a.m. — “Angler Education with Ranger Hannah!” Kids ages 8 and up, learn some more in-depth fishing skills. Also “Take Me Fishing” for younger kids with volunteers to help, bait, and free poles to take home. Fishing ponds, Pa-Cho-Chu-Puk entrance.
12 — 8 p.m. — MADA Fiesta at La Raza Park (17 N. Sixth St. and La Raza Park nearby), Montrose. This first-ever fiesta is also the 50th anniversary celebration for the Mexican American Development Association. Food trucks, beer tent, vendors, live music with ALTO Band, free family activities, dancing, more. Bring your own chairs.
7:30 p.m. — “Petroglyphs of Shavano Valley and Eagle Rock,” By Dr. Alma Evans, Chipeta Archaeological Group. Lopez-Whiteskunk. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center.
7:45 — 9:45 p.m. — Silent Disco Dance Party and Laser Light Show, presented by Faultless Inc., at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Free to first 100 teens (14 — 18) to check in with valid ID. Three DJs will be competing with an epic laser light show.
Sunday, August 21
9:30 — 11 am. — Kids Activity: Raptors! Join park naturalist to learn about raptors with some activities and make a talon key chain to take home. Elk Ridge campground, camper services building.
11 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Dog Days of Summer at the Montrose Rec District Field House outdoor pool (25 Colorado Ave.) For $5 and a donation of dog food, treats or toys, you and your pooch can swim in the pool just before its annual cleaning and maintenance period. The event benefits the Montrose Animal Shelter. Info: Liz, 970-497-8575. As a reminder, all rec district pools will be closed Aug. 22 — Sept. 5 for annual cleaning, and the Community Recreation Center on Woodgate Road will close completely Aug. 27 — Sept. 5, also for cleaning and maintenance.
1:30 — 4:30 p.m. — Touch Tables: Animals and Insects of Colorado! Look at a variety of specimens with additional information. Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Thursday, August 25
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado meets at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. Fellowship, then business meeting and show-and-tell. The August program will be a trunk show and talk featuring Circle Quilts, presented by Linda Mount of Stitch in Durango. Info: 970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message for a return call).
Friday, August 26
6 p.m. — Madams, Murder and Mayhem historical walking tour takes you on a tirp through the seedier side of local history, visiting the sites of saloons, jails and historical buildings. The tales will interweave the history and legends of the famous and scandalous local characters of the area. This is the last tour for this season. Meet at the Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. (historic depot building). Cost: $10 per person. Space limited, so RSVP required; 970-249-2085.
4 — 6 p.m. — Opening reception at The Wright Opera House, 472 Mains St, Ouray, for Ice and Snow, the fine art photography of Angela Moyer and Natalie Heller. Exhibit hangs at the Wright through Sept. 21.
Saturday, August 27
8 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Valley Youth Orchestra auditions at the Delta Family Center; musicians 8 — 18 are eligible to audition for open seats on the orchestra. Appointment required. Info/scheduling: valleyyouthorchestra.org
10 a.m. — noon — Great Community Giveaway at Lions Park, 602 N. Nevada Ave., Montrose, sponsored by the Spiritual Awareness Center. Donations accepted beginning at 8 am. (Do not leave donations on any other day.) No large furniture items, tires, electronics, televisions, or VCR tapes, please. Everything is free. The church will have baby clothes and baby items to give away this time. Bring your own bags. Volunteers welcome. For more information, 970-252-0908.
10 am — 5 pm. — Tribute to Western Movies. Pony rides, kids’ activities, live music, cash bar, vendors, food & drink, history demonstrations. Movie reenactments. GHOST RIVER BAND 2-5 pm. Museum of the Mountain West. 68169 Miami Rd., Montrose CO. Tickets $0-15. At the gate or online. Museumofthemountainwest.org
1 — 4 p.m. — Montrose Food & Wine Festival, sponsored by Alpine Bank, at the Montrose County Event Center. Proceeds benefit the Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club. Tickets: www.blackcanyontickets.com