Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
Wednesday, July 20
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
8 — 9 a.m. — Learn about the historic buildings in downtown Montrose at this week’s Forum. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Uncompahgre Avenue, Montrose. All welcome; free entry.
10 a.m. — Hedgehog painting class for kids at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Ages 5 — 12; $20. Step-by-step instruction for painting a hedgehog. All materials and a beverage are provided. Sing up at www.birdsandberrystudio.com/classes
Thursday, July 21
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
4:30 p.m. — Books-N-Bites Book Club meets at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. The book club is for youths ages 9 — 13 (ish). This month’s book is “Paola Santiago and the River of Tears,” by Tehlor Kay Mejia. Sign up at bit.ly/mrldyouth or at the Youth Services Desk. The first 15 registrants receive a free copy of the book.
Friday, July 22
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
6 p.m. — Meet and greet with musical artist Matt Venuti, with concert following at 7 p.m., Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Tickets for the meet-up and concert are $42. Tickets for concert-only are $35. Purchase at montrose-center-for-arts.square.site. Proceeds benefit the MCA.
7:30 p.m. —”Canada Lynx of Colorado,” by Evan Philips, CPW wildlife biologist. Learn about these beautiful cats of Colorado’s high country! Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, July 23
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
9 a.m. -1 p.m — Guided wildflower walk, Governor Basin above Ouray. Walk among the native plants of the subalpine vegetation zone with guide Mary Menz, who will identify wildflowers, share historical uses of native plants, and talk about the role native plants play in the ecosystem — including areas with acid mine runoff. Organized by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership. Information/registration: https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events/
9:30 — 11a.m. — “Nature Detectives: Ancient Artists,” Kids ages 6 and up learn about petroglyphs, create a mural, then make their own petroglyph craft to take home. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center.
2 — 3:30 p.m. — “Leave No Trace for Kids.” Join Ranger Hannah for some activities to learn about how to reduce your impact on the earth. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center.
5 — 8 p.m. — Annual Black Canyon Audubon Society picnic, Cerise Park. Live raptor demonstration, door prizes. $25 for boxed dinner from Pahgre’s. Sign up at blackcanyonaudubon.org or call Bruce Ackerman, 727-858-5857; BruceAckermanAUD@aol.com
7:30 p.m. — “How NASA Decided Where to Land on the Moon,” by Karl Martersteck, retired engineer who assisted NASA with the Apollo moon landings. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, July 24
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
9:30 — 11 a.m. — Kids Activity: Animal Tracks and Scat! Join park educator to learn about tracks with replicas and specimens, do a scat walk and make a track booklet to take home. Elk Ridge campground, camper services building.
1:30 — 4:30pm. — Touch Tables: Skins and Skulls! Look at a variety of pelts and skulls of Colorado animals. Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Monday, July 25
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
1 p.m. — Local archaeologist Charlie Seevers will present information on two topics, “Eagle Rock Shelter” and “Violence and Warfare in the Prehistoric Southwest” at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome to this program, sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.