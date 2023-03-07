Wednesday, March 8

8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum welcomes City Engineer Scott Murphy and Public Works Director Jim Scheid, for an update on the 2023 Moving Montrose Forward (MoveMo) campaign. Free admission. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?