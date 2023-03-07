Wednesday, March 8
8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum welcomes City Engineer Scott Murphy and Public Works Director Jim Scheid, for an update on the 2023 Moving Montrose Forward (MoveMo) campaign. Free admission. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia night at Storm King Distilling, 41 W. Main, Montrose. Bring your friends and compete for bragging rights, small prizes.
Thursday, March 9
11:30 a.m. — MEDC annual meeting luncheon, featuring Jonathan Ballesteros, founder and CEO of Geyser Systems. Check-in at 11:30, lunch at noon, catered by The Stone House. $40 for investors; $50 for non-investors. Info: 970-249-9438.
5:30 - 7:30 p.m. — Ink & Drink at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Poured alcohol ink vases, with Kate Burke. Includes a drink and ink. $35. Details, registration, https://kathrynrburke.com and click “calendar.”
Friday, March 10
Noon - 6 p.m. — Spring Home Expo at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1001 N. Second St. Info:montrosehomeexpo.com
7 - 9 p.m. — “Leg Up” Benefit to Make Beth Bionic concert and tap night at Horsefly Brewery. Live music by Gratisfaction. A portion of proceeds from drink sales will benefit a community member facing below-the-knee amputation of her right leg. The money will help her obtain prosthetics, medical equipment and car modifications. Direct donations also accepted; Venmo @gratisfaction, https://www.Venmo.com/u/gratisfaction
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Mac User Group meeting, via Zoom: https://bit.ly/bcmug-zoom. Info: info@bcmug.com. The March meeting will now feature John Clark's comparison of the "big three" word processing programs: Microsoft Word, Google Docs and Apple's Pages. Come learn how they all work, and find out which one might be best for you. All welcome.
Saturday, March 11
9:30 -11 a.m. — Visit With a Veterinarian, basic pet care information and opportunity to ask general questions, with Bettye Hooley, DVM, at Montrose Animal Shelter. Presented by Montrose Animal Protection Agency. Please leave pets at home.
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Spring Home Expo at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1001 N. Second St. Info:montrosehomeexpo.com
10:15 - 11:15 a.m. — Waterwise Gardening in Western Colorado,presented by Montrose Botanical Society, Montrose Library Community Room, 320 S. Second St.
1:30 - 3:30 p.m. — Alcohol Ink Vases at WHAFV, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Poured alcohol ink vases with Kate Burke. Includes a drink and ink. $35. Details, registration: https://kathrynrburke.com and click “calendar.”
Sunday, March 12
11 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Spring Home Expo at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds, 1001 N. Second St. Info:montrosehomeexpo.com
Monday, March 13
1 p.m. — Utah's Parks and Monuments - Geology, History, and Best Places to Visit, with Kate Burke. Montrose Senior Center, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Free. Info/registration, call Cindy Marino, Montrose Rec District, 970-252-4884.
1 - 3 p.m. — Northern San Juans Great Old Broads for Wilderness monthly meeting, Ridgway Public Library meeting room, 300 Charles St., Ridgway. Leadership Team member Christiane will be facilitating the topics of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Following the meeting, those interested can continue the exploration through book discussions, movies and other activities.
4:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Non-partisan, national, all welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
