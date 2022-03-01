Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Tuesday, March 1
5:30 p.m. — Registration for Montrose County Republican Caucus; precinct caucus begins at 6:45 p.m. in the Montrose High School cafeteria, 600 S. Selig Ave. (Parking in stadium lot.) Candidate speeches (open to public) begin at 8 p.m. Preregister, find precinct and caucus location at caucus@cologop.org. Info: 970-596-5504. The GOP county assembly is at 8 a.m. March 12, Centennial Middle School gym.
6:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at the Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second. St., in the meeting room, to host a showing of the documentary “Thirst for Power.” All are welcome; nonpartisan. Info: 970-240-9146; citizensclimatelobby.org
Wednesday, March 2
6 a.m. — 8 a.m. — “Come & Go” Ash Wednesday Prayer Stations, Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ, 611 S. Hillcrest Drive. The stations are also available 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. and from 4 — 6 p.m. Stop in on your way to work, during your lunch break, or on your way home for a time of quiet contemplation and the imposition of ashes (if desired).
8 — 9 a.m. — Montrose City Council candidates at The Forum. The Forum meets each Wednesday at Colorado Mesa University Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The event is free. Upcoming Forum talk: City of Montrose street and construction projects, March 9.
6:30 p.m. – Montrose City Council Candidate Forum, Montrose City Council Chambers, 107 S. Cascade Ave. Montrose. The League of Women Voters of the Uncompahgre Valley will facilitate this opportunity to meet the candidates, ask questions, share concerns, and get candidates’ views on issues impacting Montrose. Doors open at 6 p.m. Montrose City will broadcast the event live (https://www.cityofmontrose.org/759/Live-Meetings-Viewer) and rebroadcast on its public channels until the election is complete. Remote viewers can submit questions by 5 p.m., Tuesday March 1 to info@lwv-uv.org. For more information go to EVENTS on the LWV website at: https://lwv-uv.org
7 p.m. — Montrose County Historical Society presents Marshall Pendergrass explaining the history and significance of Red Creek Canyon and its importance in the Gunnison/Uncompahgre Rivers, at Friendship Hall, Pioneer Room. Admission is free, the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available. Social distancing and COVID procedures are encouraged.
Friday, March 4
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Knights of Columbus Friday night fish fry at St. Mary’s parish hall, Montrose. Adults: $15; children 6 — 12, $5; under 6, fee. Cash or checks only.
7 — 9:30 p.m. — The Classic Nashville Roadshow will take you on a journey down memory lane with favorite classic hits honoring the world’s most beloved country greats. This performance will be at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave. This concert is sponsored by the Delta-Montrose Community Concert Association. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Single-admission tickets, sold at the door: $20/adult; $5/student. Season tickets: $45/adult; $15/student; $95/family. Masks required. Ticket info: Connie Pittenger, 970-249-4308. Additional info: www.deltamontroseconcerts.com
Saturday, March 5
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance/Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Business meeting at 9:30 a.m.; show-and-tell, refreshments and program start at 10:30 a.m. Visitors welcome. Info: Paula, paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849, or or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Montrose County Democratic Party Caucus, remote on Zoom. Preregister at https://montrosedemocrats.org/ The county assembly will be 11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. March 19, Centennial Middle School cafeteria.
March 7
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby monthly meeting at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., meeting room. Topic: How to reduce your carbon footprint. Please wear face masks. The nonpartisan, national environmental group works to find ways to address climate change. All welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.