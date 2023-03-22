9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado meets at Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. The meeting starts with fellowship at , followed by a business meeting, show-and-tell and a program.The March program is a Trunk Show featuring quilts by Cathy Romaniello. Info: 970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will return your call).
4 – to 6 p.m. — Mixed Bag Jazz plays Cobble Creek happy hour, 699 Cobble Drive, Montrose. Public welcome.
6 – 8 p.m. — Fly-tying demonstration with Robert Kato, at Ed’s Fly Shop.
Friday, March 24
5 – 8 p.m. — Mixed Bag Jazz plays at The Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose.
6 – 9 p.m. — Acoustic Night at San Juan Brews, featuring Neon Sky, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
2 – 3:30 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: The Telluwriters & the Passing of the Gourd; Bluecorn Café & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. The Telluwriters will shared customized poetry readings, then give attendees the opportunity to share or reflect in a sharing circle.
4 - 5:30 p.m. — “Fierce Consciousness” book release, reading and discussion with author Trebbe Johnson, Ridgway Public Library. Info: trebbejohnson.com
7:30 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
7 p.m. — Evening at the Opera, Egyptian Theater, 452 Main St., Delta. Favorite arias and duets from opera and musical theater featuring Christie Conover, soprano, Katherine Henly, soprano, Jack Swanson, tenor, and Jeremy Reger, piano. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets: $20, general admission, at www.deltaegyptian.com. Info: 970-399-7207.
8 – 11:59 p.m. — Crazy Like a Fox Rock Band, Sidelines Sports Bar and Koree Chrisina Wilde host “Emerging from Hibernation” at Sidelines, 35 N. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose.
Sunday, March 26
8:30 – 10 a.m. — Coffee with Queers at Bluecorn Café & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Enjoy coffee, conversation and community.
2 p.m. — The Magic Circle Players present “Lost and Found in Ikea,” 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.com; 970-249-7838.
