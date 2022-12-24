Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Donotsubmit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address.The format is: Date first, then time, what the event is, address, and other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event.Note:If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Needed on Christmas Day — Volunteers to drive Christmas Meals dinners to elderly residents. Christmas Meals depends on volunteers to deliver hot meals to seniors for some holiday cheer. To volunteer, contact Norm and Lexy Stevenson at 970-275-3300. If you are an elder who needs a hot meal on Christmas, or know of one, please contact the Stevensons at the same number.
Now — Jan. 4
Annual Mitten Tree fund drive at Canyon Chiropractic Wellness Center, 1425 Hawk Parkway, Suite 1 (across Townsend from Walmart, by Stone House). The 23rd annual drive benefits Montrose and Olathe children who need hats, mittens and gloves. Drop off new or gently used hats, mittens, gloves and scarves during business hours. Info: 970-240-2181.
Saturday, December 24
2 p.m. — Christmas at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose. All are welcome to the annual Christmas Eve celebration, a Night of Hope and Joy, featuring music, a special Christmas message, and more.
4 p.m. — English Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1855 St. Mary’s Drive, Montrose. 7 p.m.: Misa en Espanol en St. Mary.
5:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve Candlelight Service at Rosemont Baptist Church, 1598 E. Niagara Road, Montrose. All are welcome.
6:30 p.m. — Christmas Eve candlelight service at Montrose First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St. Christmas carols, communion service, worship.
Sunday, December 25
Merry Christmas to all!
12 a.m. — Midnight Mass at St. Mary Catholic Church, 1855 St. Mary’s Drive, Montrose. English Mass at 9 a.m.
10 a.m. — Christmas at Crossroads, a Christmas Day service at Crossroads Victory Church, 515 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
11 a.m. — Misa en Espanol en Our Lady of Fatima Church, 207 Main St., Olathe.
Tuesday, December 27
8 — 9 a.m. — BIG weekly meeting at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. B.I.G. is a focused networking group, designed to produce real results for business owners, team leaders and entrepreneurs. Each person has the opportunity to share their business’s services and needs, offer and receive quality referrals, and to gain business skills and advice from their peers and leaders in their field.
Wednesday, December 28
1-2:15 p.m. — New Years Kids’ Classes at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. $15. Perfect way to celebrate the New Year without the noise and spark danger of fireworks. All materials provided plus extras to take home. Register https://kathrynrburke.com/122822-2/
6 p.m. — Doors open for Home for the Holidays blues and rock concert by hometown favorites AJ Fullerton and Erik Stucky, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Show starts at 7. Advance tickets: $20, plus processing fee, at https://tinyurl.com/ajerikhome, or $25 at the door.
7 — 9 p.m. — Open mic night at Horsefly Brewing Co., 640 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, December 29
10:30 a.m. — Coffee and singer/songwriter workshop with AJ Fullerton and Erik Stucky, at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Donation jar benefiting Montrose High School music department.
Saturday, December 31
6 — 9 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory presents Low Key NYE with “No Name String Band,” at Bluecorn Cafe and Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave.
Monday, January 2
10 a.m. — Community show, Absolutely Abstract, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. The public is invited to enter her / his abstract art for this juried show. The first entry shall include an entry fee of $15; additional entries shall include $5 each. Any abstract art submitted shall not exceed 38 inches per side including any frame or support. Info/tickets: info@mc4arts.com.
