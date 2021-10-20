Wednesday, October 20
7 — 9 p.m. — “Tenet,” Wednesday night movie at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Thursday, October 21
6:30 — 9:30 p.m. — Game night at the Wright Opera House, “Clue.” 472 Main St., Ouray.
Friday, October 22
12 p.m. — 6 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Fairgrounds & Event Center (All weekend long)
7 — 9 p.m. — “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Fourth Friday Foreign Film Night at the Wright, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Saturday, October 23
8 a.m. — noon — Fall clean-up at the Montrose Dog Park, Cerise Park, hosted by Friends of the Dog Park. Come help keep this public asset clean. If you cannot stay the whole time, even 20 minutes of work will help. Bring gloves to wear and water to drink.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Autumn Affair and Adoption Event at Black Dog Equipment, 300 Denny Court (North Townsend off Frontage Road). Black Dog is hosting the Montrose Animal Shelter, the Colorado Pinup, Black Classics Car Club, plus Double Barrel Tacos onsite, to celebrate autumn with the community. Black Dog will have free pumpkins while supplies last. The shelter will be featuring dogs in need of homes, and people who bring donations such as blankets, treats, toys and food for dogs and cats will receive a free calendar. The car club members will have their classics on display and the pinup club will be signing calendars, plus answering questions about the pinup community. Double Barrel will have tacos for purchase.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m — Harvest Moon Craft Show, featuring a variety of handcrafted items. Lion’s Park, 600 block of North Nevada Avenue. Accepting non-perishable food items for sharing ministries and shepherds hand and toys for Toys For Tots for Christmas.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Center of the Arts art show, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose. Admission is free. Info: mc4arts.com
1 — 4 p.m. — Delta County Historical Society old family farms featured at the museum on Third and Meeker streets, Delta. Stories, games for children with prizes and small farm animals will be added to the already installed antique farm truck loaned by Delta business and museum board member Orval Proctor. Featured will be a story of the Volga Germans who arrived in the early century from Russia to farm. It was written by Museum Life Member Sherry Knob Christie. Also shown will be the large embroidered piece created about the farm history of the Sweitzer family. Info: 874-8721.
7:30 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents “Fantasia” at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets: ValleySymphony.org; Delta Clubb’s, 502 E. Main St., Delta, and our Town Matters Business Center, 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
7:30 — Jaribe Mexicano, Wright Opera House,472 Main St., Ouray.
Sunday, October 24
3 p.m. — The Valley Symphony Association Orchestra presents “Fantasia” at the Montrose Pavilion. Tickets: ValleySymphony.org; Delta Clubb’s, 502 E. Main St., Delta, and our Town Matters Business Center, 1245 E. Main St., Montrose. Info: 970-275-8676 or info@ValleySymphony.org.
Tuesday, October 26
9:30 — 11:30 a.m. — WrightED: Rocks from Space, 472 Main St., Ouray.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Center of the Arts art show, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose. Admission is free. Info: mc4arts.com.
Thursday, October 28
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. Street. The October program will be the October Half Square Triangle Challenge Reveal. Info: Elizabeth, 970-249-9647.
Friday, October 29
7: 30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, October 30
10 a.m. — Pumpkin Chunkin’ starts at Devries Friend-ly Farm, 60542 Gunnison Road, Olathe. Free admission; raffle tickets on sale for 9 mm pistol, compound bows and a Yeti cooler. Donations accepted for Olathe Fire Protection District and the April Mason Memorial Scholarship. Event includes classic pumpkin shoot-offs from homemade catapults, ballistas and trebuchets; a silent auction, tractor pulls, bounce house and more fun. Corn maze, straw bale maze and pumpkin patch onsite. Info: 970-323-6559 or 970-209-7508.
7:30 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.
Sunday, October 31
2 p.m. — “I Only Have Fangs for You,” Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St, Montrose. The Magic Circle Players present a comedic melodrama of vampire mishaps, romance and fun. Tickets: MagicCirclePlayers.com; 970-249-7838.