Wednesday, June 29
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. This week’s topic: Summer events in Montrose.
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Paint with Heidi Comstock at Mountain West Museum. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign up Sign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/ and select Heidi Comstock.
Friday, July 1
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
5 p.m. — Montrose Summer Music Series free concert at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Presented by Corn to be Wild Kettle Corn.
4 — 7 p.m. — First Friday reception for painter Helen Pemberton, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave.
7:30 p.m. — Astrophotography! (The photography or imaging of astronomical objects, celestial events, or areas of the night sky.) Jerry Jeffreys wil give a presentation about his hobby and share some beautiful photographs. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, July 2
8:30 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. — Museum of the Mountain West Gallery grand opening and art reception kicks off a month-long celebration of farm and ranch heritage. First featured artist is third-generation rancher, painter and photographer Susan Sanburg Humphrey. The gallery is open all day and museum tours are available for entry fee. An artists reception is from 6 — 8 p.m. and is a fundraiser for the museum; minimum cash donation of $5. The museum is located at 68169 Miami Road, Montrose.
9 -11 a.m. — Archery! Try something new or practice what you know. Instructors and volunteers will be on hand to help. Smaller equipment available for children under 8. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Second Chance Humane Society adoption event at Chow Down Pet Supplies, 535 S. First St., Montrose.
7:30 p.m. — Elk Research in Colorado. Join Nathaniel Rayl, CPW researcher, who focuses on large mammal ecology and management, with an emphasis on spatial ecology, population dynamics, and predator-prey interactions. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, July 3
9:30 — 11 a.m. — Kids Activity: Nature Journaling. Join park educator to create your own nature journal to take home. Materials and inspiration provided. Elk Ridge Campground, camper services building.
1:30 — 4:30 pm. — Touch Tables: Native American tools! Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
3 p.m. — Montrose Community Band’s 20th annual patriotic concert, “America and Its Allies,” at the Montrose Pavilion.
6 p.m. — The Yonder Mountain String Band with Cruz Contreras plays at Fellin Park, Ouray. Tickets: $35 (free to kids under 12); https://tinyurl.com/yondermttix. Benefits Ouray Fire Department.
8 p.m. — Campfire Chat! Join Ranger Hannah by the tipi for a talk about wildlife around the campfire. Benches and folding chairs provided or bring your own. Marshmallows to roast will also be available!! Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Monday, July 4
10 a.m. — Montrose Fourth of July parade, Pythian to Rio Grande avenues.
4 p.m. — Food trucks and beer garden open in Cereise Park in advance of event Fourth of July celebrations.
5 — 6:30 p.m. — The Falconaires U.S. Air Force Band performs a free community concert in advance of fireworks at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
7:30 p.m. — Girl Named Tom performs at the Rotary Amphitheater.
Dusk — City fireworks spectacular (weather permitting).
Wednesday, July 6
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. This week’s topic: Buying Local: Farmers’ Market, Valley Food Partnership.
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — Montrose Uncompahgre Trails chapter meeting upstairs at Montrose Bicycle Outfitters, 105 Merchant Drive.
7 p.m. — The Montrose County Historical Society presents The LeNoue family, describing the winery and the Woods family farm. They will explain the winery development and its many products. Friendship Hall, Pioneer Room on Montrose County Fairgrounds. Admission is free, the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available. Social distancing and COVID procedures are encouraged.
Friday, July 8
6 — 9 p.m. — Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans presents a free community concert by Freedom Sings USA, which pairs top country music songwriters with veterans to set their stories to song. The concert (music starts at 7) will feature some of their hits, along with songs created from veterans’ experiences. The concert is at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater in Cerise Park and is free (donations accepted). Cash wine bar and food trucks.
6 p.m. — Block 64 Concert Series at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., featuring You Knew Me When.
7 p.m. — Adam Agee + Jon Sousa: A Night of Irish Music, at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St., Montrose. Tickets: $20; bit.ly/367FOsd