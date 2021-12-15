Thursday, December 16
9:30 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. Fellowship, followed by a business meeting and a program. The December program will be a show and tell of favorite Christmas Quilts, so bring one to share. For more information call Elizabeth at 970-249-9647 (you may have to leave a message, someone will call you back).
Friday, December 17
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Mrs. Claus for a Cause at Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, featuring food, toys, pictures with Santa, Disney princesses and more. The festivities today are for those with special needs; register at mursclausforacause@yahoo.com or text 800-2331-0609. (An event open to everyone is Saturday, Dec. 18.) No pets of any kind are allowed at the event. Donations welcome; visit GoFundMe.com and search for Mrs. Claus for a Cause by Leah Cole. More info: www.Facebook.com/mrsclausforacause.
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of Lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details. Other info: Lorraine Shide, 970-275-8902 or norvalrudy@msn.com (Please note: Due to an editing error, previous calendar entries for the Garden of Lights were in error. The price for a family of four is $12.)
7 p.m. — Lessons and Carols, a musical celebration of the season on Dec. 17, 18 and 19. Seating is limited, free tickets available in the church office at Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave.
Saturday, December 18
10 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Mrs. Claus for a Cause at Museum of the Mountain West, 68169 Miami Road, featuring food, toys, pictures with Santa, Disney princesses and more. No pets of any kind are allowed at the event. Donations welcome; visit GoFundMe.com and search for Mrs. Claus for a Cause by Leah Cole. More info: www.Facebook.com/mrsclausforacause.
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of Lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details. Other info: Lorraine Shide, 970-275-8902 or norvalrudy@msn.com (Please note: Due to an editing error, previous calendar entries for the Garden of Lights were in error. The price for a family of four is $12.)
7 p.m. — Lessons and Carols, a musical celebration of the season on Dec. 17, 18 and 19. Seating is limited, free tickets available in the church office at Montrose United Methodist.
7 - 10 p.m. — Cousin Curtiss plays Storm King Distilling Co., 31 W. Main St., Montrose, as part of the distillery’s Christmas party
Sunday, December 19
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of Lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details.
7 p.m. — Lessons and Carols, a musical celebration of the season on Dec. 17, 18 and 19. Seating is limited, free tickets available in the church office at Montrose United Methodist.
Wednesday, December 22
Noon — Music at Noon in the Sanctuary at Montrose United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave.
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details.
Thursday, December 23
Deadline to reserve a Christmas dinner for senior shut-ins through Montrose Christmas Meals. The meals will be delivered by volunteers late Christmas morning. You must reserve a meal in advance by calling Norm Steveson at 970-275-3300 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Volunteer drivers also are needed to meet at Friendship Hall at 10:30 a.m. Dec. 25 to collect meals for delivery. Call Norm at the above number for more information.
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details.
Friday, December 24
Noon – 8:30 p.m. — Montrose United Methodist Church music and lessons. Noon: Communion & Carols; 4 p.m.: Children’s Service and Nativity; 5:30, 7 and 8:30 p.m.: Lessons, Candles and Carols; childcare is available at 4, 5:30 and 7 p.m.
Sunday, December 26
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details.
Monday, December 27
5:30 - 8:30 p.m. — Garden of lights at Montrose Botanic Gardens. Illuminated gardens with free horse drawn wagon rides and cocoa, Santa, and many amazing light displays. Dress extra WARM. Tickets may be purchased at Camelot Gardens and Fabula or at the front gate. MontroseGardens.org for prices and details.