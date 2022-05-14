Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, May 14
8 a.m. — Community Yard Sale to benefit the Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Reserve table for $25. Info: 970-765-2210. Volunteers are needed to help with the sale. People also can donate by dropping items by 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose, by May 13.
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Event Center. Free admission and parking. Info: montrosehomeexpo.com
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — May fundraiser for Dare to Dream, dedicated to awareness of foster children. All donations go to a scholarship fund for foster children and at-risk youth. Dare to Dream is a nonprofit equine-assisted learning center, located at 9826 2150 Road, Austin. Pony rides, refreshments, demos and more at event.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Montrose Center for the Arts inaugural book fair, featuring Western Slope authors, 11 S. Park Ave. This free event is an opportunity to meet local authors. Signed copies for sale.
1 p.m. — Weekhawken Dance presents Cinderella at the Montrose Pavilion, featuring more than 250 dancers from local counties. This year’s cast is split; check with dancers’ families if you hope to see a particular performer. Doors open 5:30 at 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: www.weehawkenarts.org. Available at the door 45 minutes before showtime, if not sold out. Show repeats at 6 p.m.
7 p.m. — Donny Morales plays a benefit concert for Keith Dowell, who was severely injured in the Hartman Brothers fire in April. Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. PrecedenceProductions.com
Sunday, May 15
10 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Home Expo at the Montrose County Event Center. Free admission and parking. Info: montrosehomeexpo.com
1 p.m. — Weekhawken Dance presents Cinderella at the Montrose Pavilion, featuring more than 250 dancers from local counties. This year’s cast is split; check with dancers’ families if you hope to see a particular performer. Doors open 5:30 at 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: www.weehawkenarts.org. Available at the door 45 minutes before showtime, if not sold out.
1 p.m. — 5K Mud Run at Cerise Park. Register at blackcanyonrotary.org: $40 in advance and $50 for day-of sign up. Cash prizes, beer garden, food trucks, live music, with Crazy Like a Fox playing a free concert after 4 p.m. awards ceremony.
1:15 p.m. — Peace Pole dedication at the Uncompahgre River RV Park, 804 S. Church Ave., Olathe. Bring a dish to share for potluck following the dedication.
2:30 and 7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net
Monday, May 16
5:30 p.m. — Citizens’ Climate lobby holds its monthly meeting at the Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Nonpartisan, national. Review Biden’s climate agenda and action group on promoting sustainable community with Montrose City Council. Info: 970-765-9095. All welcome.
5:30 — 8:30 p.m. — The Colorado River District and Gunnison Basin Roundtable present “The State of the River (Lower Gunnison) at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. The presentation is free, with a light dinner, but RSVP is required at bit.ly/lowergunnSOR22
Wednesday, May 18
8 — 9 a.m. — Zane Kessler of the Colorado River District talks about water for this week’s Forum presentation. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Uncompahgre Avenue, Montrose.
Thursday, May 19
8:45 a.m. — 1 p.m. — AARP Smart Driver course at Montrose County Health and Human Services building, 1845 S. Townsend Ave. Learn proven driving techniques (in a classroom setting) to help keep you and your loved ones safe on the road, plus you could be eligible for a multi-year discount on your auto insurance. Fee: $20 for AARP members and $25 for non-members. To register, call Tom at 970-319-0137.
7 p.m. — Montrose Police Sgt. Brian Rumbaugh, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force supervisor, and Melissa Hall, probation officer, present an opioid seminar at the Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. This is the second opioid seminar in a series, presented by the 7th Judicial District, mental health entities and the library. Info/registration:tevans@montroselibrary.com
7:30 p.m. — Fiddler on the Roof at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: 970-249-7838; mcp@montrose.net