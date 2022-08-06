Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Saturday, August 6
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meet at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Fellowship 9:30. Business Meeting 10:30. Show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula, paulalakecity@gmail.com, or Cheryl, 970-462-3849.
9 — 11a.m. — “Archery!” Kids ages 8 and up, learn a new skill or practice what you know! Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center lawn.
10 a.m. — 10 p.m. — Olathe Sweet Corn Festival in downtown Olathe. Parade, karaoke contests, corn-eating contest, live entertainment, activities, and all the sweet corn you can eat (11 a.m. — 7 p.m.) Hugh Phillips plays from 3 — 6. Narrow Gauge plays for the street dance from 7 — 10 p.m. Info: olathesweetcornfest.com
1:30 p.m. — Wine Tasting with History tour of LaNoue DeBois Winery. The venue is operated by a pioneer family with wonderful history in the valley. The Montrose County Historical Museum is offering the tour, with shuttle service from the museum at 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. to the winery; wine-tasting, a cheese plate and exclusive tote bag. Space is limited to 10; tickets are $25. Sign up at 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org. This tour repeats at 4 p.m.
4 p.m. — Wine Tasting with History tour of LaNoue DeBois Winery. Shuttle from Montrose County Historical Museum to winery for tasting, cheese plate, tote bag. Space is limited to 10; tickets are $25. Sign up at 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org
5 p.m. — Montrose Republicans Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, with keynote speaker Kyle Mann, of the Babylon Bee satirical news site and U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert; Montrose County Fairgrounds and Event Center. Tickets: montroselincolnreagan.com
6 — 8 pm. — Gallery Reception for Cheri Isgreen. Cash bar, light appetizers, live music with Zoe and Dave Werden. RSVP appreciated. Museum of the Mountain West. 68169 Miami Road, Montrose.
7:30 p.m. — “Fire and Ice!” by Andres Aslan, professor of Geology, CMU. Learn about the formation of the San Juan Mountains by forces of glaciation and volcanoes. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center.
Sunday, Aug. 7
9:30 — 11 a.m. — Kids Activity: Beavers! Join park naturalist to learn about beavers with specimens, a beaver costume, and make a beaver lodge book to take home. Elk Ridge campground, camper services building, Ridgway State Park.
1:30 — 4:30 p,m. — Touch Tables: Tracks and Scat! Look at a variety of replicas, learn about different types, and make a booklet to take home. Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Noon — 8 p.m. — Music by the River, a free event at Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Food trucks, family fun, games and live music.
4 p.m. — R. Carlos Nakai, William Eaton & Will Clipman in concert at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place, brought to you by The Libraries of Montrose County Foundation, WingerBooks.com and the Friends of the Montrose Library. Free tickets are available at the Montrose Regional Library during business hours.
Monday, August 8
1-3 p.m. — Join the Northern San Juan Great Old Broads for Wilderness on a butterfly walk with Carrie Krickbaum. We will meet at the Crystal Lake Reservoir Dam. The walk is relatively flat. Please bring water, wear sturdy shoes, a hat and sunscreen. Carrie will also summarize the Colorado Butterfly Monitoring Network project. After, you may walk as far as you wish with Carrie on the Mears Trail. Info: northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com.
5:30 p.m. — Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets to support local renewable energy; nonpartisan and national. All are welcome. Location: Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Info: 970-765-9095.
Friday, August 12
7 p.m. — Legends and True Tales walking tour of downtown, via the Montrose County Historical Museum. This short walk will take you to the alleys of our historic downtown, where you will learn the location of our first jail and courthouse, famous visitors that had “come” to town to work, and visit, and the stories behind the walls. Meet at the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave.); space is limited, so RSVP at 970-249-2085. $10/person.
7 p.m. — Anya Hinkle with Troy Robey are live at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery in Montrose, 232 E. Main St. Advance seating: $17; day of show: $20. Advance purchase recommended, bit.ly/3N0qr3X. Doors at 7. concert at 7:30.
Saturday, August 13
8 a.m. — 9 p.m. — Func Fest at Riverbottom Park/Montrose Water Sports Park. Family fun, food trucks, live music, beer garden, vendors and zany water sports competitions on the Uncompahgre River, including the Partners annual rubber ducky race at noon.
10 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous 37th annual arts and crafts festival, Ridgway Town Park. Arts,crafts from vendors nationwide; kids’ activities; live entertainment. Free entry.
Sunday, August 14
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Ridgway Rendezvous 37th annual arts and crafts festival, Ridgway Town Park. Arts,crafts from vendors nationwide; kids’ activities; live entertainment. Free entry.
Tuesday, August 16
8:30 a.m. — Shotgun start for theCobble Creek Women’s Golf Associatio’s 15th Annual Bosom Buddies Charity Tournament. Cost is $65 Call the pro shop to register at 970-240-9542. Wear pink! Proceeds go to the Bosom Buddies Cancer Support Group of Southwestern Colorado.
6 p.m. — Gates open at Two Rivers Winery for Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson’s performance for Music in the Grapevines. Music starts at 7. Advance tickets: $15, artcenterguild.org, or at Art Center of Western Colorado (Seventh and Orchard, Grand Junction) and the winery, 2087 Broadway, Grand Junction. Tickets at gate are $20.