Saturday, June 25
9 a.m. — Bike maintenance clinic — how to fix a flat, at Montrose Surf and Cycle, 245 W. Main St., Montrose.
9:30 a.m. — Nature Detectives: Bears. Join Ranger Hannah for a talk about bears, see some bear skins and play some games about bears. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — NextHome Luke Day Celebration, a Second Chance pet adoption event, at Montrose Rec Center, 16350 Woodgate Road. Enjoy food trucks, music, basket raffle and yard games.
10 a.m. — Mark Berenson plays the Montrose Farmers’ Market in Centennial Plaza (South First Street and Uncompahgre Avenue). The farmers’s market is open until 1 p.m., with fresh, local produce, other farm goods, baked goods, jewelry and other vendors.
Noon — 5 p.m. — Ridgway RiverFest. Celebrate the Uncompahgre River, learn about the watershed, watch or enter river races, win prizes in the Rubber Ducky Race and silent auction, and enjoy live music, food, drinks and a park full of friends. Sponsorships and festival proceeds fund watershed protection and restoration activities by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership. Information/volunteer registration: https://ridgwayriverfest.org/
6 — 9:30 p.m. — Crazy Like a Fox plays on the patio at Horsefly Brewing Co., 846 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 p.m. – Hammered dulcimer concert by Joshua Messick, at Upstairs Precedence, 511 E. Main Street.All ages will enjoy this amazing performer. $10 per person at the door. Info: Robin Freed, 970-275-8996.
7 p.m. — Country Joe Hodges at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 323 E. Main St., Montrose. Reserved, advance tickets: $15. Day of show: $20. Tickets: healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Valley Youth Orchestra: String Trio.Three talented high school string musicians from Montrose will play light classical and folk music. The two violinists and one violist are members of the Chamber Orchestra, an advanced string ensemble that is part of the Valley Youth Orchestra. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
9 p.m. — Dave’s Fault plays at Sidelines Sports Bar, 35 N. Uncompahgre Ave., Montrose
Sunday, June 26
9:30 — 11 a.m. — Kids Activity: Spiders.Join park educator to learn about spiders, look at specimens, and make your own spider craft to take home. Ridgway State Park. Elk Ridge Camper Services building.
1:30 — 4:30 p.m. — Touch Tables: Animal Tracks. See some replicas, learn about different types of tracks and make a track booklet to take home. Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Monday, June 27
1 p.m. — Gail Saunders, photo archivist for the Ouray County Historical Society, will present a program on the “Historic Women of the Uncompahgre Valley” at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome to this program sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
Tuesday, June 28
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Photography with Susan Humphrey at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign upSign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/ and select Susan Humphrey.
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — West Slope Start Up Week business growth panel Talk & Tacos at Olathe Conexion Coworking, 314 Main St., Olathe.