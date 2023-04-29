Saturday, April 29
10 a.m. - World Tai Chi and Quigong Day at Montrose Rec Center (Woodgate Road, across back side of Walmart), with certified tai chi instructor Jan Graves. World Tai Chi Day is held around the world at the 10 a.m. hour in an effort to get people more involved in this healing practice.
3 p.m. – Valley Youth Orchestra presents “A Musical Menagerie” at Calvary Chapel of Montrose, a free concert. The chapel is located at 2201 S. Townsend Ave. in the Penn Center Mall.
7 p.m. - 9 p.m. - Art exhibit “Spiritual Alchemy,” featuring artist and author Vickie Leigh Krudwig, opens at the Ute Indian Museum with a reception and book signing (free). Krudwig will also host a paid workshop earlier April 29, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., $150 per person. Register at harmonyhousestudio.com
Sunday, April 30
8:30 - 10 a.m. - Coffee with Queers, Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Enjoy coffee, conversation at a low-key, bi-monthly meet-up. The next coffee will be May 12.
3 p.m. – Valley Youth Chamber Orchestra and their string teachers perform at Grand Mesa Arts and Events Center in Cedaredge, featuring jazz, bluegrass, classical, Celtic and Latin music, rounded out by Broadway tunes. $8/adults; $4/students, www.gmaec.org or at the door.
Monday, May 1
4 - 6 p.m. - Line dancing at the Senior Center craft room at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. $2 donation.
5:30 p.m. – Women’s Giving Club meets at The Bridges Golf and Country Club, 2500 Bridges Drive, Montrose. All women welcome; $100 donation, which goes into a pool for a selected nonprofit. A guest may attend once without donation; $10 room fee requested and includes drink and appetizers. Info: 970-209-9598.
6 p.m. - City of Montrose hoss an open house on its housing needs assessment and study, in the community room of the Public Safety Complex, 434 S. First St.
Tuesday, May 2
8 - 9 a.m. - BIG and Brews weekly networking at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose, for networking among business owners, team leaders and entrepreneurs.
Wednesday, May 3
9:30 a.m. - Free Botanic Gardens rose pruning workshop, presented by Paige Payne, experienced garden caretaker and landscape designer. Hands-on workshop includes how-to's followed by opportunity to prune some of the roses in the American Rose Society Affiliated Chapter Rose Garden at the Botanic Gardens. Bring your gardening gloves and hand pruners. Refreshments in the gardens at 10:30. Montrose Botanic Gardens, 1800 Pavilion Drive (behind the Pavilion Events Center).
7 - 9 p.m. - Open mic night at Horsefly Brewing Co., 640 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, May 4
6:30 - 10 p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: Begonia, with opener Rachael Jenkins, Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
Friday, May 5
7 a.m. - 7 p.m. - Cinco de Mayo at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $5 pints, taco trucks and live music with Cousin Curtiss.
4:30 - 7 p.m. - First Friday at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., featuring the Red Rocks Exhibit and Senior CommUnity Care of Colorado PACE show. Also, enjoy jazz music by Mixed Bag Jazz during First Friday. The MCA displays several exhibits, hosts shows and offers a variety of classes and programs — all for all ages.
7:30 - 9 p.m. - Karaoke and dancing at the Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, Montrose.
Saturday, May 6
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spring Fling Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds.
9 a.m. - Montrose Library Book Club discusses “The Overstory” by Rachel Powers, in the meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org
1 - 3 p.m. - Alpine Bank hosts Shred Day at 2770 Alpine Drive, Montrose. Free, on-site shredding to securely dispose of unwanted documents with personal information. (Limit of four boxes). Donations accepted to benefit Montrose girls golf and boys soccer.
7 - 10 p.m. - Adult Prom fundraiser by Mrs. Claus for a Cause at The Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Theme: Throwback. Live music and dancing, gourmet chocolate charcuterie and fruit, charcuterie boards, champagne, live and silent auctions, classic prom photos photo booth and slide show featuring guests’ high school photos. Tickets: Eventbrite, Mrs. Claus for a Cause presents The Prom; www.mrsclausforacause.org; 800-231-0609; mrsclausforacaus@yahoo.com
8 - 9 p.m. - Canyon Creek Bed and Breakfast Comedy Night, featuring Steve Gastineau. Tickets: $15, 21 and older only. Visit canyoncreekbedandbreakfast.com and click “Comedy” for info and tickets. Canyon Creek is at 820 E. Main St. in Montrose
Sunday, May 7
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. - Spring Fling Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds.
