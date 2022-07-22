Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
Saturday, July 23
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
9 a.m. -1 p.m — Guided wildflower walk, Governor Basin above Ouray. Walk among the native plants of the subalpine vegetation zone with guide Mary Menz, who will identify wildflowers, share historical uses of native plants, and talk about the role native plants play in the ecosystem — including areas with acid mine runoff. Organized by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership. Information/registration: https://www.uncompahgrewatershed.org/events/
9:30 — 11a.m. — “Nature Detectives: Ancient Artists,” Kids ages 6 and up learn about petroglyphs, create a mural, then make their own petroglyph craft to take home. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center.
2 — 3:30 p.m. — “Leave No Trace for Kids.” Join Ranger Hannah for some activities to learn about how to reduce your impact on the earth. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center.
5 — 8 p.m. — Annual Black Canyon Audubon Society picnic, Cerise Park. Live raptor demonstration, door prizes. $25 for boxed dinner from Pahgre’s. Sign up at blackcanyonaudubon.org or call Bruce Ackerman, 727-858-5857; BruceAckermanAUD@aol.com
7:30 p.m. — “How NASA Decided Where to Land on the Moon,” by Karl Martersteck, retired engineer who assisted NASA with the Apollo moon landings. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, July 24
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at Montrose County Fairgrounds (enter at the Montrose County Event Center, San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
9:30 — 11 a.m. — Kids Activity: Animal Tracks and Scat! Join park educator to learn about tracks with replicas and specimens, do a scat walk and make a track booklet to take home. Elk Ridge campground, camper services building.
1:30 — 4:30 pm. — Touch Tables: Skins and Skulls! Look at a variety of pelts and skulls of Colorado animals. Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.
Monday, July 25
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
Day 1 Montrose County Fair: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
9 a.m. – 6 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at Montrose County Fairgrounds (enter at the Montrose County Event Center, San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
1 p.m. — Local archaeologist Charlie Seevers will present information on two topics, “Eagle Rock Shelter” and “Violence and Warfare in the Prehistoric Southwest” at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome to this program, sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
7 p.m. — Montrose County Fair and Rodeo parade, “Country Roots, Dirty Boots,” on Main Street.
Tuesday, July 26
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
Day 2 Montrose County Fair: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring the Montrose County Historical Society; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6 p.m. — Community Night at the county fair (outdoor arena, fairgrounds)
6 p.m. — Kiddie Tractor Pull at the county fair (outdoor arena, fairgrounds)
Wednesday, July 27
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
Day 3 Montrose County Fair: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Steve Pope of Uncompahgre Valley Water Users Association; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6 p.m. — Antique Tractor Pull at the county fair (outdoor arena track, fairgrounds)
Thursday July 28
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email
montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
Day 4 Montrose County Fair: montrosecountyfairandrodeo.com/schedule
10 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado annual picnic at the Riverbottom Park Pavilion. Brief meeting and announcements, followed by show and tell and a picnic. Bring your own lunch, chair, drink and a pretty fat quarter for an exchange activity. Info:970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message for a call back).
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Valley Food Partnership; Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6 p.m. — Mustang Nights at the county fair, outdoor arena.
7 p.m. — Mustang Maddie at the county fair, outdoor arena.
Friday, July 29
Montrose Woman’s Club is accepting vendor applications now for Oct. 21 and 22 Harvest & Holiday Bazaar. Hard copies available at The Lazy Hound 309 E. Main Street or email montrosewomansclub@gmail.com for info.
Day 5 Montrose County Fair:
Noon — Brown Bag Lunch & Learn, featuring Ann Duncan, CSU Extension (food preservation); Montrose County Event Center (San Juan Bypass and N. Seventh Street)
6:30 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — Royalty presentation at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7:30 p.m. — Buck It Bull Riding at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds. Adults, $15; kids 12 and under, $8. Purchase at the gate.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
Saturday, July 30
Day 6 Montrose County Fair:
Noon — Junior livestock auction buyers lunch at the county fair (Event Center indoor arena).
1 p.m. — Junior livestock auction at the county fair (Event Center arena)
6 p.m. — Mutton Bustin’ at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
6:30 p.m. — Crowning of fair royalty at the outdoor arena, county fairgrounds.
7 p.m. — San Juan Sparkles and Spurs performance at the county fair, outdoor arena, fairgrounds.
7:30 p.m. — CPRA Rodeo, outdoor arena, county fairgrounds. Tickets (at the gate): $15 for adults and $9 for kids 12 and under.
7:30 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.
Sunday, July 31
2 p.m. — Vintage Hitchcock: A Live Radio Play, at Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12 St., Montrose. Tickets: $10.