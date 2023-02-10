Friday, February 10
7:30 p.m. — My Funny Valentine on Route 66, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show-only tickets ($30) get you reserved seating and complimentary treats at this original show, celebrating the iconic American Mother Road. Cash bar available. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com. Info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, February 11
2 p.m. — Montrose’s Got Talent finals at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: $ $10 for adults and $5 for students. Available at the door, or at Montrose Economic Development Corp., 1601 Oxbow Drive, Suite 360 B.
7:30 p.m. — My Funny Valentine on Route 66, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show-only tickets ($30) get you reserved seating and complimentary treats at this original show, celebrating the iconic American Mother Road. Cash bar available. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com. Info: 970-249-7838.
Sunday, February 12
2 p.m. — My Funny Valentine on Route 66, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show-only tickets ($30) get you reserved seating and complimentary treats at this original show, celebrating the iconic American Mother Road. Cash bar available. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com. Info: 970-249-7838.
Monday, February 13
5 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby meets at Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. , discussing reducing electric use, featuring DMEA speaker. Nonpartisan, national; all welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
6 p.m. — Free Valentine’s Day dinner at the Door Church Montrose, 1025 E. Main St.
Tuesday, February 14
8 - 9 a.m. — BIG and Brews Weekly Networking at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. Business networking, flash presentations, tips, referrals and your chance to share about your business.
10:30 a.m. — Alzheimer’s Association Dementia Education Series meets at the Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Presented by Touch of Care Hospice. Topic: Healthy living for your brain and body.
6 - 8 p.m. — Great Decisions group meets to discuss global topics at the Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. The group meets each Tuesday through March 28. Info: srinne@ montroselibrary.org
6:30 p.m. — Trivia at Phelanie’s Speakeasy, 19 S. Junction, Montrose (across from Horsefly Brewing). Bring your friends to test your knowledge in this friendly contest.
Wednesday, February 15
10 a.m. — Come enjoy a hot beverage at Bluecorn Café & Mercantile with this book signing event of Ghosts of Montrose with Elaine Hale Jones. Sally Johnson will also share some “tales and history” during this event. This is the last book signing event before the Montrose County Historical Museum opens for the season. (Books will be available for purchase at this event). Info: 970-249-2085, or info@montrosehistory
6:30 p.m. — Trivia at Double Barrel Taco Company, 347 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 - 9 p.m. — Open Mic Night at Horsefly Brewing Company, 640 E. Main St., Montrose.
Thursday, February 16
4:30 p.m. — Books-n-Bites Book Club meets at Montrose Regional Library. 320 S. Second St. The book club is for youths ages 9 - 13. This week’s discussion is “The Sea in Winter,” by Christine Day. The first 15 to register receive a free copy. Register at bit.ly/mrldyouth
6 - 8 p.m — Live at the Candle Factory: Matt Lewis on guitar, at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave.
6:30 p.m. — Trivia Upstairs at the Temple, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Enjoy a great venue while joining friends to test your knowledge in this friendly contest.
Friday, February 17
Noon - 1:30 p.m. — Montrose County Republican Women Lunch and Meeting at the Hampton Inn, North Townsend Avenue, by the Montrose Regional Airport. Montrose County School Board President and CASB member Sarah Fishering will be speaking. Pizza and salad will be provided with a $5 donation.
6:30 p.m. — The Elks Lodge, 801 S. Hillcrest Drive, is the host site for a friendly trivia contest. Bring your own team and enjoy.
Saturday, February 18
5 - 7 p.m. — Montrose OES Silver Star Chapter 40 hosts its annual German Dinner, featuring loin of pork, sauerkraut and German mashed potatoes, at Montrose Masonic Lodge No. 63, 187 Rose Lane, Montrose. $15/ person. Paid reservations preferred: 970-650-0916 or jacqueline.quint@gmail.com
5:30 p.m. — Doors open for the Buck It Bull Riding Challenge at the Montrose County Event Center, presented by Norris Snell Real Estate. Performance begins at 7 p.m. Tickets: montrosecountyeventcenter.com. Adults: $25 in advance; $35 at the door. Kids (6 - 12): $15 in advance and $25 at the door. Kids 5 and younger get in free with paid adult. Seating is first come, first-served.
7 p.m. — Mountain Medicine and Sherpa Culture in the Himalayas, a special slide presentation by Dr. Nima Namgyal Sherpa, at the Ute Indian Museum, sponsored by the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. Free and family-friendly. Chai and refreshments. Info: 970-275-3671 or 970-209-1395.
