Friday, February 10

7:30 p.m. — My Funny Valentine on Route 66, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 412 S. 12th St., Montrose. Show-only tickets ($30) get you reserved seating and complimentary treats at this original show, celebrating the iconic American Mother Road. Cash bar available. Tickets: magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com. Info: 970-249-7838.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?