Tuesday, June 21
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Photography with Susan Humphrey at the Ute Museum. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/ and select Susan Humphrey.
Noon — Summer solstice prayer gathering at the peace pole, Ute Indian Museum. The peace pole is in the park/ethnobotany garden across Chipeta Road from the Ute Indian Museum.
Wednesday, June 22
8 - 9 a.m. — The Montrose Mirror online news publication presents at The Forum, which meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Free event. Upcoming Forum: What’s going on this summer in Montrose.
9 a.m . - 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Paint with Heidi Comstock at the Ute Museum. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/ and select Heidi Comstock.
10 a.m. — Kids’ author and graphic novelist Nathan Hale leads story time, workshops and a book signing at Montrose Regional Library; 320 S. Second St., Montrose. All-day event. Visit the library’s Facebook page for schedule updates.
Thursday, June 23
9 a.m. — Friendship Quilters of Western Colorado will meet at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St. The meeting starts at 9:30 with fellowship, followed by a business meeting, show and tell and a program. The June program will be presented by Nancy Fuller from Focus on Fabric. For more information call 970-901-9991 (you may need to leave a message and we will call you back).
5:30 - 7 p.m. — Paint and Sip art class with Anne Hockenberry at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $30; buy tickets at birdsandberrystudio.com. Step-by-step instructions on painting a colorful dandelion on canvas.
Friday, June 24
7 p.m. — Madams, Murder and Mayhem walking tour of historic Montrose departs from the Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande (old train depot). $10/person. RSVP to 970-249-2085 or email info@montrosehistory.org.
7:30 p.m. — Ouray Mt. Rescue Team. Sean Hart, member of Ouray Mountain Rescue Team will give a talk about current operations and rescue stories. OMRT is an award-winning, all-volunteer organization dedicated to saving lives by performing back-country searches and rescues, and providing educational outreach.Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Saturday, June 25
9:30 a.m. — Nature Detectives: Bears. Join Ranger Hannah for a talk about bears, see some bear skins and play some games about bears. Ridgway State Park, Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Noon - 5 p.m. — Ridgway RiverFest. Celebrate the Uncompahgre River, learn about the watershed, watch or enter river races, win prizes in the Rubber Ducky Race and silent auction, and enjoy live music, food, drinks and a park full of friends. Volunteers needed. Sponsorships and festival proceeds fund watershed protection and restoration activities by the Uncompahgre Watershed Partnership. Information/volunteer registration: https://ridgwayriverfest.org/
7 p.m. — Country Joe Hodges at Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 323 E. Main St., Montrose. Reserved, advance tickets: $15. Day of show: $20. Tickets: healthyrhythm.net
7:30 p.m. — Valley Youth Orchestra: String Trio.Three talented high school string musicians from Montrose will play light classical and folk music. The two violinists and one violist are members of the Chamber Orchestra, an advanced string ensemble that is part of the Valley Youth Orchestra. Ridgway State Park. Visitors Center, Dutch Charlie entrance.
Sunday, June 26
9:30 - 11 a.m. — Kids Activity: Spiders.Join park educator to learn about spiders, look at specimens, and make your own spider craft to take home. Ridgway State Park. Elk Ridge Camper Services building.
1:30 - 4:30 p.m. — Touch Tables: Animal Tracks. See some replicas, learn about different types of tracks and make a track booklet to take home. Ridgway State Park, Swim beach shower/picnic area. Dutch Charlie entrance.