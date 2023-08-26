Saturday, August 26

7:30 a.m. - Registration for the Larry Fredericksen Memorial Golf Scramble: Drive to End Homelessness, benefiting Haven House. The golf tournament will be held at Cobble Creek in Montrose. $ 100 per player or $60 for Cobble Creek members; includes 18 holes of golf, green fees, cart, lunch and prizes. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.; lunch and awards following tournament. Donations of silent auction items also sought; contact Lillian at 949-903-6161 for more info. Donations can be dropped off at Haven House, 4806 N. River Road, Olathe. To register for the tournament, havenhousehomeless.org.



