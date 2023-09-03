Tuesday, September 5
8 - 9 a.m. - BIG and Brews weekly networking meeting at San Juan Coffeehouse - brews. Networking for business owners and entrepreneurs, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
Wednesday, September 6
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Montrose School District, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
10 a.m. - Montrose Newcomers and Neighbors meeting, the Senior Center at the Pavilion, 1800 E. Pavilion Place. Meetings are held at 10 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month at the Senior Center, and field trips are scheduled for the third Wednesday of each month. For information, contact Beth Cavanaugh at beth-cav25@gmail.com or Char Proctor at pkproctor1@frontier.com.
10 a.m. - Discover the Magic - Beginning Watercolor class at Montrose Center for Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. One-day workshop for beginning painters, inclusive of informational handouts, demo and guidance. Register by Sept. 4 with payment of $70 for class; $30 to instructor for materials.
Friday, September 8
1:30 - 3 p.m. - Coffee with Queers at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercanitle on South Townsend Avenue, Montrose. Coffee, conversation and community.
6 - 7 p.m. - Cruiser Bike Ride, Trek Bicycle Montrose, 204 E. Main St. Meet at the store, ready to ride at 6, or meet up at the West Main Trailhead at 6:30. Slow bike, helmets and smiles required.
Saturday, September 9
9 a.m. - Montrose Library Book Club, east lawn of library, 320 S. Second St. , discussing “A Brave and Cunning Prince.” All adults welcome; bring own chair or blanket for seating. Info: lmclean@montroselibrary.org
10 - 11 a.m. - It’s Pizza Time at the Montrose Botanic Gardens! Join in to harvest the children’s garden and make pizza on the grill (while supplies last). Kids and families are welcome; adult must be present. Presented by the Montrose Regional Library and Montrose Botanic Gardens.
1 p.m. - Colorado Legislator Meet and Mingle with Senators Perry Will, Senate District 5, Cleave Simpson, Senate District 6, and Representative Marc Catlin, House District 58 who will each give a legislative update and discuss their plans for 2024. Montrose County Events Center, Meeting Room 4, 1036 N. Seventh St., Montrose. Open event to the public. For more information contact Scott Riba, Chair Montrose County Republicans at 970-596-9998.
5:30 p.m. - Moving forward: A Celebration. Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Join us for an evening of fine dining and progressive solidarity sponsored by the Montrose County Democratic Party featuring Chef Heather Crane’s “Taste of the Southwest” and cash bar, guest speakers including all Democratic CD3 candidates and our HD58 and SD5 candidate campaign kick off, and silent auction. All proceeds will benefit the Montrose County Democrats. Cost is $45 per person. Purchase tickets at montrosedems.org or 970-275-0190.
8 p.m.- Live at the Candle Factory: Old Man Polly, Ridgway folk duo, plays Bluecorn Cafe & Mercanitle on South Townsend Avenue, Montrose.
Sunday, September 10
10 a.m. - Celebration in the Park with Celebration Church of Montrose. Bring lawn chairs and water for worship service, then enjoy bounce houses, family games and a free picnic. Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
Monday, September 11
1:30 p.m. - Western History with Kate Burke’s “The Bachelor Syracuse Mine.” Learn more about the gold mine that saved the town of Ouray. Montrose Senior Center, Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Copies of Jane Bennett’s “Tales of the Bachelor Mine” available for purchase. This event is sponsored by the Montrose Recreation District. Info: https://kathrynburke.com/history/
Tuesday, September 12
5 p.m. - Citizens' Climate Lobby meets in person at Montrose Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St., for action on mitigating climate. The group is nonpartisan,national, environmental, and all are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Wednesday, September 13
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum Tour: The "New" Airport Terminal. The program is free. Meet at Montrose Regional Airport on North Townsend Avenue.
Thursday, September 14
7 p.m. - Bob Grossman discusses dark sky preservation as part of AstroFest, at 434 S. First St., Montrose Public Safety Complex Community Room.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - Stargazing with telescopes at Flat Top OHV staging area, Flat Top Road, via 6530 Road, north side of Montrose. (Weather depending). Part of AstroFest. Carpooling is encouraged.
Friday, September 15
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Ranger-led telescope viewing as part of AstroFest at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, South Rim Visitor Center. Event is free, but entry fee to the park applies. Carpooling encouraged.
7:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Aaron Watson, Colorado chair of DarkSky International, discusses dark sky conservation efforts as part of AstroFest, at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, South Rim Visitor Center. Event is free, but entry fee to the park applies. Carpooling encouraged.
8:30 - 10 p.m. — AstroFest stargazing at various South Rim sites, at Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
Saturday, September 16
9 a.m. - Olathe Fireman’s Association golf tournament, Black Canyon Golf Course, Montrose. 9 a.m. shotgun start, check in at 8 a.m. $75 per player, includes: 18 hole green fees, cart, one mulligan, and lunch. Prizes for low gross, second, and seventh place, longest putt, closest to pin, closest down center line, and longest drive (men and women). All proceeds and donations will go to scholarships and fire equipment, with a special prize for the fire station with the best score. For questions and to register, email shaveracres@gmail.com or contact Matt Roth 970-852-2716, Gary Shaver 970-209-8300, or Paul Gotlieb 970-209-0250.
9 - 4 p.m. - Tribute to Aviation returns to Montrose Regional Airport, featuring several static aircraft displays of military and private planes, which are available for touring. The event is free, as are parking and shuttles. No pets, and please do not leave pets in your vehicle while attending.
3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Ranger-led solar telescope viewing for AstroFest, Elk Creek Visitor Center, Curecanti National Recreation Area.
7:30 - 8:30 p.m. - Ranger-led evening program, “Stories of the Stars” (cultural perspectives of night skies), Elk Creek Campground Amphitheater, as part of AstroFest, Curecanti National Recreation Area.
8:30 - 10 p.m. - Stargazing with telescopes at Elk Creek Campground Amphitheater, as part of AstroFest, Curecanti National Recreation Area.
Sunday, September 17
