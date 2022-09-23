Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Now through September 30 — Children’s Peace Art Show, in the Children’s Room at the Montrose Library, 320 S. Second St.. Open during regular library hours. Free peace coloring sheets for children. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace.
Friday, September 23
5 — 8 p.m. — Night at the Depot, at the historic Denver & Rio Grande Railroad Depot, home of the Montrose County Historical Museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave. Highlights the preservation of the depot with special displays; meet-and-greet with preservation boards and special walking tour. Also, Elaine Hale Jones and George Decker, local historians, will have their current books on hand. Gunnison Clamp Photography will be featured throughout the museum. Tickets: $10/person. Info: 970-249-2085 or info@montrosehistory.org.
6 p.m. — Peace Dinner at Guru’s Restaurant, 448 E. Main St., Montrose. Buffet dinner, special program by Terry Burnell, presentation of 2022 peace awards. Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. Event of the Week of Unity and Peace. Reservations requested for buffet dinner, $25/person. Info and reservations:970-252-0908, www.himalayanfriends.com.
7 — 9 p.m. — Birds of Play perform at the final farewell for Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Lounge opens at 6, with show starting at 7.
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
7:30 — 8 :30 p.m. — Black Canyon Astronomy Festival evening program at South Rim campground amphitheater, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, with presentation on dark skies at the park and in the National Park Service.
8:30 — 10 p.m. — Evening stargazing at South Rim campground, Black Canyon of the Gunnison; part of Black Canyon Astronomy Festival. Look for signs directing you to where telescopes are set up.
Saturday, September 24
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Ouray County Railroad Days, at the Ridgway Railroad Museum with docents on site and free train rides on Galloping Goose 4, D&RG caboose 91/0575, RGS Motor 1 and RGS Mosel T Inspection Car 1. Guided auto tour along the D&RG Ouray Branch route, meet at the museum at 1 p.m. All events are free.
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — First-ever Culture Fest at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. Hosted by Hispanic Affairs Project and the museum. Culture Fest is a community celebration attended by diverse groups, providing a unique opportunity to share information, arts, crafts, dance, music and foods. Culture Fest is hosted by the museum and the Hispanic Affairs Project. Includes Peace Pole display and Open Heart Drum Circle to play, in afternoon. Info on Peace Pole and drum circle: 970-252-0908.
11:30 a.m. — Peace Pole dedication, Fort Uncompahgre, Delta.
1 — 5 p.m. — Oktoberfest, benefiting All Points Transit, at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Tickets are available at MontroseBeerFest.com: $35, or $45 at the gate. Shuttle available. Info: MontroseBeerFest.com.
6 — 8 p.m. — Dinner on Main Street returns, benefiting Habitat for Humanity and Sharing Ministries Food Bank. The annual barbecue dinner takes place on Main Street, which will be closed to traffic, and aims to celebrate the joy of gathering with friends, family and neighbors. Tickets: $20 for adults; free for kids 5 and younger. Purchase at: https://tinyurl.com/dinnermainmoco. Adult beverages available for purchase, with those proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club.
7:30 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
7:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Evening program at South Rim campground amphitheater, Black Canyon of the Gunnison, “We Are Explorers,” as part of Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
8:30 — 10 p.m. — Electronically assisted astronomy viewing at South Rim campground amphitheater, Black Canyon of the Gunnison. Learn constellations and view galaxies, nebulae and other deep sky objects projected onto the big screen. Part of Black Canyon Astronomy Festival.
Sunday, September 25
9 a.m. – 4 p.m. — Ouray County Railroad Days, at the Ridgway Railroad Museum with docents on site and free train rides on Galloping Goose 4, D&RG caboose 91/0575. RGS Motor 1 and RGS Model T Inspection Car 1. All events are free.
2 p.m. — Monty Python’s Spamalot at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Monday, September 26
RSVPs due today for the Sept. 30 veterans appreciation taco bar at the Montrose Elks Lodge; call 970-249-4825.
Tuesday, September 27
3 — 5 p.m. or 6 — 8 p.m. — Cocktails & Collage. “Malbec & Maple.” Fun art class with adult libations. All supplies, maple candy, and 1 drink included. Cash bar also available. Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. Montrose. Cost $35. Register at https://kathrynrburke.com/092722-2/
7 p.m. — Opioid information session at Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Kathleen Burnell, and Samantha Peel from Axis Health System will be presenting on substance use disorders, assessing for a substance use disorder and treatment levels of care.
Wednesday, September 28
6 — 8 p.m. — Collage in the Canteen. “Crimson & Maple.” Fun art class with adult libations. All supplies, maple candy, and 1 drink included. Cash bar also available. WHAFV, 41 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Cost. $35 / $30 Military. Register at https://kathrynrburke.com/092822-2/
