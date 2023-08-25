Friday, August 25

6 p.m. - The Montrose County Historical Museum’s Walking Tour: Madams, Murder, and Mayhem. Tour starts at 6 p.m. from the museum, 21 N. Rio Grande Ave., Montrose. This tour will examine the seedier side of our local history. This last-of-the-season historic walking tour will visit the sites of the notorious saloons, jails, and historical buildings. The tales will intertwist the history and legends of the famous and scandalous local characters of the area. For more information and to reserve a spot, call 970- 249-2085. 



