9 a.m. — 5 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. Admission: $5. Children younger than 12 get in free if with an adult.
Sunday, March 6
9 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. Admission: $5. Children younger than 12 get in free if with an adult.
Monday, March 7
5:30 p.m. — Citizens Climate Lobby monthly meeting at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St., meeting room. Topic: How to reduce your carbon footprint. Please wear face masks. The nonpartisan, national environmental group works to find ways to address climate change. All welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Thursday, March 10
7 p.m. — The Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meets via Zoom, covering the last of the three iWork programs covered in recent months, with an overview of Apple’s Keynote program. Troubleshooting discussion also available. Email jcmacdoktor.net for the Zoom link and access credentials.
Friday, March 11
9:30 a.m. — Cabin Fever Bazaar, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. More than 70 vendors; hourly door prizes. Free admission.
6 — 8 p.m. — Ute Indian Night Sky Storytelling at the Ute Indian Museum, with Regina Lopez-Whiteskunk. In partnership with Colorado Canyons Association, the museum and Montrose Regional Library District. Dress warmly for the outdoor event and bring a blanket. RSVP at coloradocanyonsassociation.org The museum is located at 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.
Saturday, March 12
8 a.m. — GOP county assembly, Centennial Middle School gym, 1100 S. Fifth St., Montrose.
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Cabin Fever Bazaar, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose. More than 70 vendors; hourly door prizes. Free admission.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Live, Play, Paint: Colorado — Spring Art show at Ridgway Public Library. 300 Charles St.. Free Admission. Featured artists Jana Adams and H.C.Pemberton. Show runs through May 13.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone