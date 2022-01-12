Thursday, January 13
7 p.m. — Black Canyon Macintosh User Group meeting, via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for the Zoom link and login credentials. John Clark will provide another overview of the iWorks “Numbers” spreadsheet program. As usual, there will be a troubleshooting discussion. Everyone is welcome.
Friday, January 14
5 - 7 p.m. — Opening reception for "Canopy of Color: Through the Lens in New England," a photography exhibit featuring the work of Jill and Rick Myers, at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11. S. Park Ave.
7 p.m. — Bobby Walker in concert at Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Entry: $10.
7:30 p.m. — Opening night at the Magic Circle Theatre for “Tintypes,” the Tony nominated, nostalgic, musical revue of turn-of-the century America. It offers snapshots – tintypes- of the changing times, as they blaze to life in a high-spirited brew of popular songs from the era, and the stories of five archetypes of the period, including the youngest man ever to be elected president, Teddy Roosevelt. Tickets: https://magiccircleplayers.thundertix.com/; info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, January 15
Sunday, January 16
7 — 9 p.m. — Donny Morales and Glenn Patterson come to Upstairs at Precedence for the venue’s most-requested show. Cover: $10. Precedence is at 511 E. Main St., Montrose.
Monday, January 17
8:30 a.m. — 1 p.m. — St. Mary’s Bloodmobile will be at Montrose Regional Health Pediatric Rehab Center, 645 S. Fifth St., taking blood donations. Free cholesterol screenings are offered to those who donate blood this month. Appointments required for blood donations; visit www.stmarysbloodcenter.org. Must have ID when donating; make sure to have eaten and to be hydrated. Mask-use required; masks available for those without. Questions: 970-298-2555.
Tuesday, January 18
10 a.m. — 4 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus will be at MADA, 17 N. Sixth St., for COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are free, with no ID or insurance required. Walk-ins welcome.
Wednesday, January 19
8 — 9 a.m. — The Forum hosts a discussion of the Project 7 Ridgway Water Treatment Plant. The Forum meets at Colorado Mesa University’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Upcoming Forum topics: Jan. 26, Montrose Police Department’s new building; Feb. 2, Remarkable Women in the Old West.
10 a.m. — 6 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus will be at the Montrose Recreation District Field House, 25 Colorado Ave., for COVID-19 vaccines. The vaccines are free, with no ID or insurance required. Walk-ins welcome.