Friday - Sunday, August 4-6
4 p.m. - Harps and Hammer Dulcimers Retreat. Registration starts at 4 p.m. for a full weekend, including three workshops, for any instrument. Meals and concert all included. Weekend $100, or Saturday only for $75. Contact Robin Freed, 970 275 8996, robinfreed@harpsandhammers.com
Friday, August 4
Noon - 2:50 p.m. - Teddy Bear Tea Party, A Time To Dance, 1912 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Ages 3- adult (parents are welcome to sign up with their child ). Bring your teddy bear to an afternoon tea party! This fun camp includes an actual tea party, but with cold drinks instead of hot, for safety, along with tea sandwiches and pastries. Stories, crafts, and short movies may also be used. Participants are encouraged to dress fancy, like they are attending a tea party. Call 970-249-5332 to register.
6 p.m. - Kick off night for the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival, with Friday Night Car Cruise downtown Olathe, and street dance with DJ Erik Valdez starting at about 7:30 p.m.
7 - 8:30 p.m. - “Ask an Entomologist” by Melissa Schreiner, state entomologist for CSU in the Tri River Area, Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550 (Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center). For more information, call (970)-626-5822.
Saturday, August 5
9 a.m. - Columbine Quilters, Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. 9 a.m. fellowship, 9:30 a.m. business meeting and 10:30 a.m. show-and-tell, refreshments and program. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula at paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl at 970-462-3849.
9 a.m. - 3 p.m. - Angels for the Needy summer fundraiser, 600 Fifth Ave., Olathe. Handmade jewelry and baked goods to benefit the charitable ministry, Angels for the Needy; fundraiser is a stone’s throw from the Olathe Sweet Corn Festival downtown.
9 -11 a.m. - Archery Day! Learn a new skill or practice what you know. Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550 (Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center). For more information, call (970)-626-5822.
10 a.m. - Olathe Sweet Corn Festival in downtown Olathe, free, with sweet corn, vendors, activities for young and old, classic cars, corn-eating contest, karaoke, royalty contest, kids’ PowerWheels derby, tractor pull and more. Schedule: olathesweetcornfest.com
1 - 3 p.m. - Adoption Event Day! Hosted by Second Chance Humane Society. Ridgway State Park, 28555 Highway 550 (Dutch Charlie Entrance at the Visitors Center). Come see the dogs and cats available for adoption. For more information, call (970)-626-5822.
5 p.m. - Concert for Olathe Sweet Corn Festival starts in Olathe Lions Park, with Neon Sky opening at 6 p.m. Headliner Collin Raye performs at 8:30 p.m. Tickets (nonrefundable): $30 for adults; $15 for kids 12 - 17 and free for those younger than 12. Buy at olathesweetcornfest.com
7 p.m. - Joshua Messick Hammered Dulcimer Concert, First Presbyterian Church, 1840 Niagara Road. $20 per adult, children free, Senior rate $15. Call/text Robin Freed at 970-275-8996 to reserve tickets.
Monday, August 7
10 a.m. - 11:50 p.m. - Unicorns and Rainbows Camp, A Time To Dance, 1912 S. Townsend Ave., ages 4 - 11. Camp continues through Aug. 10. Attendees are encouraged to dress up and bring their unicorn to class. They will have access to unicorn horns, crowns, wings, and wands. Includes a different story each day, plus a craft and/or color page, as well as exercises and dances that help to portray the story. Call 970-249-5332 to register.
Tuesday, August 8
5 p.m. - Citizens' Climate Lobby meets in person at Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Nonpartisan, national, environmental local action group. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095
Wednesday, August 9
8 - 9 a.m. - The Forum: Award-winning Montrose Entrepreneurs, Cascade Hall on the CMU-Montrose campus located on the corner of South Third and Cascade Avenue (use the glass doors on Cascade to enter the building). The program is free.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.