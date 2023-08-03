Friday - Sunday, August 4-6

4 p.m. - Harps and Hammer Dulcimers Retreat. Registration starts at 4 p.m. for a full weekend, including three workshops, for any instrument. Meals and concert all included. Weekend $100, or Saturday only for $75. Contact Robin Freed, 970 275 8996, robinfreed@harpsandhammers.com



