Thursday, December 9
7 p.m. — Black Canyon McIntosh Users meeting, via Zoom. Email jc@macdoktor.net for login credentials. John Clark will give an overview of Apple’s Pages word processing program, plus there will be the usual troubleshooting discussion.
Friday, December 10
4 p.m. — Holiday party at Montrose Day Spa, 2798 Woodgate Road. Enjoy food, music and giveaways. All welcome.
5 p.m. — Olathe Miracle on Main Street. Enjoy a Christmas tree-lighting ceremony, choir music, parade, treats and festivities. Main Street in Olathe.
6:30 p.m. — Paonia singer, songwriter and poet Jeanine Renée in concert at The Healthy Rhythm Gallery, 323 E. Main St., Montrose. All seating is $15 and limited to 50 attendees. Seats will be assigned, as purchased, from Row 1 back. Advance purchase is recommended. $3 more day of show (if available). This is a ticketless event. Doors at 6:30 p.m.; concert at 7 p.m. Unvaccinated patrons requested to wear masks in the gallery. Please do not attend if you have COVID symptoms or are ill.
6:30 p.m. — Watercolor Christmas Art and Lettering at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave., with artist Anne Hockenberry. Cost: $30; purchase tickets at birdsandberrystudio.com. Learn how to use watercolors to paint Christmas themed gift tags, as well as wreath and pine tree art. Special guest Molly will give brief instructions on how to hand-letter and will be available to write on finished projects for you. All materials provided; all skill levels welcome.
Saturday, December 11
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. — Holiday film screening “Christmas in the Clouds” at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. The film tells the story of the manager of a Utah ski resort run by an overworked manager and a woman from the big city as they overcome mistaken identities and intrusive guests in their pursuit of romance. This rom-com was featured at Sundance in 2001 and went on to win awards at the Austin and Santa Fe film festivals.
11 a.m. - 2 p.m. — Delta County Museum Christmas open house at 241 Meeker St.; free admission and reception. Santa will arrive at 2 p.m. to greet children and Toby King, local band director, leads a band of musicians playing holiday music. Vintage gifts available for purchase. The museum is open Wednesday through Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. for winter. Infor: 970-874-8721.
Noon- 2 p.m. — Strike Away Hunger at the Rose Bowl, 90 Rose Lane, Montrose. Join Darling Dames of Colorado pinup girls and donate a toy or nonperishable food. Lane sponsorship will raise money for the cause and gets you two hours of bowling, plus shoe rental. Email DarlingDamesCO@gmail.com for more information.