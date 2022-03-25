Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Please include venue address. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Friday, March 25
8 a.m. – noon — Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ, 611 S. Hillcrest Drive, is hosting a church rummage sale on Friday and Saturday, March 25 and 26. One-half of proceeds go to the Ukraine relief efforts.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, March 26
8 a.m. – noon — Hillcrest Congregational United Church of Christ, 611 S. Hillcrest Drive, is hosting a church rummage sale. One-half of proceeds go to the Ukraine relief efforts.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
7:30 p.m. — Brent Gill stand-up comedy at the Healthy Rhythm Art Gallery, 232 E. Main St. Tickets: $20; all seating is by reservation, with 50-seat limit, so early purchase recommended; healthyrhythm.net. This show is for those 21 and older. Patrons who are not vaccinated for COVID are asked to wear a CDC-approved face-covering. Anyone symptomatic for COVID is asked to remain home and recover.
Sunday, March 27
2 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
3 p.m. — Valley Symphony Association presents Flashback to the 70s as part of its 50th anniversary, taking the audience through one of music’s most diverse decades and highlighting the best of American-born rock and pop. Venue: Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Tickets: $20 for adults and $5 for students; https://valleysymphony.net/concerts-and-tickets
Monday, March 28
1 p.m. — Local genealogist Beverly Woodard will speak on “Getting Ready for the 1950 Census” at the Warrior Resource Center/Welcome Home Alliance on 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome to this program sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
Tuesday, March 29
Noon — COVID-19 loss and bereavement group meeting at Touch of Care Hospice, 1100 E. Main St., Montrose. This group meets the last Tuesday of each month. Next month’s meeting date is April 26.
2:30 — 4 p.m. — U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s staff hold mobile office hours at Montrose County Public Works, in the conference room, 63160 LaSalle Road.
7 p.m. — Opioid seminar with counselor Amber Gottschalk of Comprehensive Behavioral Health in Denver, to be held at Montrose Regional Library’s meeting room, 320 S. Second St. She will discuss the opioid crisis and the dangers of fentanyl. Register by emailing tevans@montroselibrary.org.
Wednesday, March 30
8 a.m. — Montrose County Ecological Services Department presents at The Forum. The Forum meets at Cascade Hall — CMU, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
Thursday, March 31
6 — 8:30 p.m. — MTB Stoke Night, Montrose County Event Center, 1036 N. Seventh St. Montrose Uncompahgre Trails and Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Trail Association are throwing a party to get the community stoked for 2022’s mountain bike season. Free, with pizza provided by Alpine Bank. Enjoy updates about bike trails, a raffle and short films. Cash bar available.
8 — 10 p.m. — Dark Sky Constellation Tour, Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area. RSVP (required) and tickets at westernslopeconservation.org/constellationtour. Gather with the Western Slope Conservation Center, Colorado Canyons Association and Bureau of Land Management to connect with your night skies. Info: Ben Katz, ben@theconservationcenter.org or 970-527-5307. Location: Smith Mountain Saddle, in the NCA. Those interested in shuttling need to inform the hosts in advance.
3 p.m. — Volunteer meeting at Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans. Learn more about opportunities to help the veterans advocacy center, including: yard sale on April 30, Memorial Day on May 30, annual community concert on July 8, and the Blue Jean Ball on Oct. 8. WHAV is located at 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose.
6 — 9 p.m. — Big Game Application Open House, Colorado Parks and Wildlife Hunter Ed Building, 711 Independent Ave., Grand Junction. Short presentation on basics of applying for a big game license. Staff on site to help people prepare for the big-game license draw. Bring an electronic device in order to submit app. Register at https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/179321
Friday, April 1
5 — 7 p.m. — Montrose Center for the Arts First Friday combines with the Sunflower Stroll, featuring sunflower art and other exhibits at the center, 11 S. Park Ave; Mosaic, 21 N. Uncompahgre Ave., and Precedence Academy (512 E. Main St.). Enjoy a beverage at the arts center or Mosaic; print a sunflower T-shirt at Mosaic, or paint a sunflower sign at Mauve, 324 E. Main. The Sunflower Stroll is meant to highlight some of the sunflower art people are creating for an online auction benefiting Sunflowers for Ukraine, which is raising money to help the Ukrainian people.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, April 2
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Sunday, April 3
2 — 3:30 p.m. — Suzy Conty teaches children ages 5 — 11 how to create original art using Van Gogh’s sunflowers as inspiration. A donation of $20 is suggested. Class takes place at Montrose Center for the Arts and the size is limited to 10. Preregister by calling the Montrose Center for the Arts at 970-787-9428 or stop by the center at 11 S. Park Ave. This event benefits Sunflowers for Ukraine.
2:15 – 3:45 p.m. — Complicated Conversations About Identity and Relationships with Your Kids, presented by Elizabeth Meyer, Ph.D. Build an understanding of how to have accurate, age-appropriate conversations with your kids; learn about youth development, gender and sexual diversity. Ridgway Town Hall. Sponsored by the Voyager Youth Program. Info: 970-626-4279.
5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Complicated Conversations About Identity and Relationships with Your Kids, presented by Elizabeth Meyer, Ph.D. Ouray Community Center. Sponsored by the Voyager Youth Program. Info: 970-626-4279.