Wednesday, February 9
8 – 9 a.m. — Tonya Maddox presents at the Forum, featuring her endeavor, Our Town Matters, which encompasses Montrose Matters, Montrose Live, Montrose Bit Podcast, Montrose Mondays and the Greater Montrose Chamber of Commerce. Learn from Maddox and TEI Rock Drills CEO Sue Frank what these are, why they have been created and the forces behind them. The Forum meets in Cascade Hall on the Colorado Mesa University campus, corner of South Third Street and Cascade Avenue. The Forum follows all COVID-19 protocols required by CMU.
Upcoming: Montrose County Manager Jon Waschbusch on Feb. 16; Dennis Anderson, Montrose Daily Press on Feb. 23; Montrose City Council candidates on March 2.
Thursday, February 10
5 p.m. — Montrose Women March meets at the Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave., Montrose for “Meet, Greet & Whine (Wine).” All people interested in women’s choice and voting can meet other like-minded people, raise a glass, share a laugh and talk about the next march, which is planned to coincide with the Supreme Court ruling on Whole Women’s Health vs. Jackson.
7 p.m. — Black Canyon McIntosh User Group, via Zoom. Email John at jc@macdoktor.net for Zoom link and login credentials. Richard Cox will continue the overview of Apple’s Numbers app that was started last month. The usual troubleshooting discussion follows.
7 p.m. — Montrose Ignite — five-minute presentations on about 12 topics — at Precedence Upstairs, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. Presentations are: Where's the Women's Viagra?, The Voice of Silence, Why Water, If I Hadn’t Said Yes….., Ski Bumming in the 60s, Funny Foreign Language Flubs, Drought Effects on Fur and Fun, Shavano Valley Petroglyphs, The Great Burro Roundup, The weight of Sand, Why Is Bitcoin So Hard to Understand? Info: visit https://ignitemontrose.weebly.com/
Friday, February 11
4 – 8:30 p.m. — San Juan Brews Photo Sessions, 512 E. Main St. Montrose. Bring a partner or a friend for a fund photo session. Session of $50 includes 10 digital images and one Polaroid print of your choice. Must be paid in full at time of booking. Visit tinyurl.com/sjbrewshoot to book session.
5 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Dinner and show at this time. Show only at 7:30 p.m. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
Saturday, February 12
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at River Valley Family Health Center, 1010 S. Rio Grande Ave, Montrose. Registration: https://montrose-212-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me Insurance and ID are not required. Walk-ups welcome.
9 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Guided snowshoe/ski tour of the Red Mountain Mining District with historian Don Paulson. Moderate difficulty level; elevation of 8,000-plus feet. Meet at the Ouray Visitor Center, 1230 Main St., Ouray, to carpool. Bring snowshoes, nordic skis, poles, appropriate clothing and gear, as well as food, snacks, sunglasses, sunscreen, small binoculars and a camera. No pets allowed. $35. Registration is limited to 18 people; www.uncompahgrewatershed.org./events or call 970-325-3010.
10 a.m. - noon — 2022 Winter Rim Romp at the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. 5-mile freestyle skate or classic ski race or snowshoe race, or non-competitive timed 5-mile freestyle ski. Benefits the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association. No park admission fees, but participation is $25. Race day registration available.
2 p.m. — “My Funny Valentine: The Greatest Show” fundraiser at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets/info:mcp@montrose.net; 970-249-7838.
4 - 7 p.m. — Galentine’s Party at Mosaic, 21 N. Cascade Ave. Celebrate with your gal-pals by enjoying treats, drinks, crafts, shopping, massages and more. Tickets: $49 at square.link/u/qlIS6I9F.
6 - 8 p.m. — San Juan Brews Date Night Art Class with Anne Hockenberry. $30 per person or $50 per couple for step-by-step painting instruction. Leave with a finished piece on canvas. San Juan Brewing is at 512 E. Main St. in Montrose.
Sunday, February 13
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. — The mobile vaccine bus for COVID-19 shots is at St. Mary’s Catholic Church (north lot), 1855 St. Mary’s Drive, Montrose. Registration: https://montrose-213-cdphe-mvu15.youcanbook.me. Walkups welcome. Insurance and ID are not required.