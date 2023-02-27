Wednesday, March 1
Deadline to RSVP for MEDC’s annual luncheon on March 9, featuring Geyser Systems founder and CEO Jonathan Ballesteros. Plated dinner is $40 for investors; $50 for non-investors. RSVP: patricia@ Montrose EDC.org, or 970-249-9438.
8 a.m. - 9 p.m. — The Forum presents Ouray Mountain Rescue at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Learn more about the important role filled by this all-volunteer organization,
6:30 p.m. — Speakeasy Trivia Night at Phelanie’s Speakeasy, 19 S. Junction Ave., Montrose (across Junction Avenue from Horsefly) .
Thursday, March 2
6 - 8 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: A Coastal Gentleman. Acoustic guitarist David Broadridge takes the stage at Blue Corn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave.
Friday, March 3
4 - 8 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose County Fairgrounds. Admission: $5 per day, or three-day pass for $10. Kids 12 and younger free with adult. Info: www.montrosegunshow.com
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. — First Friday and opening reception for Montrose Center for the Arts featured artists from the Montrose Area Woodturners Guild, 11 S. Park Ave.
5 - 7 p.m. — Jazz Night at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Smooth, contemporary pop-jazz, with Mixed Bag Jazz. Mixed Bag will be performing each First Friday of the month at MCA.
Saturday, March 4
9 a.m. — Columbine Quilters meeting begins at Welcome Home Alliance Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose. Fellowship, business meeting, show-and-tell, refreshments. Program will be on to make Improv Quilts. Visitors are always welcome. For more information: Paula paulalakecity@gmail.com or Cheryl 970-462-3849.
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose County Fairgrounds. Admission: $5 per day. Kids 12 and younger free with adult. Info: www.montrosegunshow.com
10 - 11:30 a.m. — The League of Women Voters of La Plata and Montezuma counties will host a Colorado Legislative Update with Colorado State Sen. Cleave Simpson (SD 6)and State Rep. Barbara McLachlan (HD 59). Legislators will highlight bills they have introduced or focused on and share their perspectives on important bills and issues of concern to the district, followed by a Q & A session. Residents in Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties can join the forum via Zoom at https://bit.ly/CoD3Zoom with Closed Captioning available, or watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lwvcolorado. A recording can be accessed on March 6 at https://bit.ly/LWVrecording.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Watercolor classical fish portrait workshop with artist Duane Hada, at Montrose Anglers, 1325 Mayfly Drive (Colorado Outdoors). $150; register at https://www.rivertowngallery.com/
Sunday, March 5
9 a.m. - 2 p.m. —Montrose Rod & Gun Club gun show at Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose County Fairgrounds. Admission: $5 per day. Kids 12 and younger free with adult. Info: www.montrosegunshow.com
7 - 9 p.m. — Live at the Candle Factory: Old Man Polly. Head to Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, to enjoy the variety of songs brought to you by Polly on vocals and Dave on the guitar. The Moffat duo draw influences from a range of contemporary and traditional music.
Thursday, March 9
11:30 a.m. — MEDC annual meeting luncheon, featuring Jonathan Ballesteros, founder and CEO of Geyser Systems. Check-in at 11:30, lunch at noon, catered by The Stone House. $40 for investors; $50 for non-investors. Info: 970-249-9438.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.