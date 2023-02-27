Wednesday, March 1

Deadline to RSVP for MEDC’s annual luncheon on March 9, featuring Geyser Systems founder and CEO Jonathan Ballesteros. Plated dinner is $40 for investors; $50 for non-investors. RSVP: patricia@ Montrose EDC.org, or 970-249-9438.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?