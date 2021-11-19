Saturday, November 20
Deadline to register for home delivery of free Thanksgiving dinner from Montrose Community Dinners/Thanksgiving Friends dinner: montrosecommunitydinners.com/delivery, or call 970-318-6759. Register for a meal that you go to Friendship Hall to pick up at montrosecommunitydinners.com/to-go. Donations welcome, but not required and there is no charge for the meal.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — San Juan Weavers Guild 43rd annual show and sale, Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road. Free event features exhibits, as well as a vast selection of handwoven, handspun and related fiber items for sale. (Please note: Previous announcements about hands-on activities and demonstrations were in error; these have been canceled.) The museum will also host Native American vendors and is offering half-price admission to museum exhibits during the day of the guild show and sale. Admission to the guild show and sale is free. Masks and social distancing are recommended. For show updates, including whether community health concerns require it to be rescheduled, visit www.sanjuanweavers.org
9:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Happy New Merry Thanks Mas 2021, Christmas Wonderland at Friendship Hall. Vendors, live music, activities — and Santa! Info: 970-765-0913.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Turkey Trot craft show. A variety of hand-crafted items. Lion’s Park, 600 block of North Nevada Avenue. Accepting non-perishable food items for Sharing Ministries and Shepherd’s Hand and toys for Toys For Tots Christmas.
10 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Montrose Police Department open house for community and those interested in learning more about a career in law enforcement; Montrose County Event Center.
Sunday, November 21
11 a.m. — Native American Heritage Month celebration at the Ute Indian Museum starts with a tour led by Director CJ Brafford. Wire wrap jewelry artist Travis Jensen displays work until 4 p.m. Also until 4 p.m., learn the way of life inside the tipi, with Clint Chartier. Delvina Charley sells frybread and chili from 12:30 - 2 p.m. The film "Indigenous in Plain Sight" with Gregg Deal is from 1:30 - 1:45 p.m. (TED X Talk). 2 p.m. flute performance by Bobby Jimenez. Various short films at 2:30 p.m.; beaded loom class for kids and adults, by Amerson Woodie from 2:30 - 4 p.m. By advance reservation only, tour the Shavano Valley Petroglyph site from 3 - 5 p.m. (dress for conditions). From 6 - 8 p.m., CJ Brafford leads campfire storytelling (reservations required). The heritage month celebration is free. Info and reservations: 970-249-3098. Location: 172563 Chipeta Road.
Monday, November 22
Calling all volunteers — Montrose Community Dinners needs volunteers to work two-hour shifts in food prep for the annual Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. Shifts available 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Info: montrosecommunitydinners.com or the volunteer line, 970-318-6724.
Noon — Montrose Visual Arts Guild demo at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave. Mary Pat Ettinger will demonstrate how she paints using acrylics on clear sealed canvas, employing a combination of delicate washes and tight edges. Free to public.
6 - 7:30 p.m. — Transgender Day of Remembrance, honoring the lives of transgender people whose lives were taken too soon, Ute Indian Museum.
Tuesday, November 23
2 -6 p.m. — Purchase a hand painted bowl for $20 at Partners Mentoring, 315 S. Seventh St., Montrose and enjoy chili samples as you select one. This replaces the annual chili bowl, which was to take place Nov. 27, but which has been canceled because of rising COVID cases. You can also call Lissette at 970-249-1116 to make special arrangements to buy a chili bowl.
Wednesday, November 24
Thursday, November 25
Thanksgiving Friends annual free community dinner, by delivery (pre-scheduled by Nov. 20) or pick-up (pre-register), montrosecommunitydinners.com. Volunteers are needed to package the meals and deliver. Call 970-318-6724 to inquire.
Friday, November 26
9 a.m. - 5 p.m. — 46th Annual Basement Boutique craft show and sale at the Montrose Pavilion. Shop handcrafted items for all ages. Donations of canned goods for Sharing Ministries accepted.
5:30 p.m. — Community Christmas tree lighting downtown, large tree in front of the historic Montrose County courthouse, 320 S. First St. Info: CityofMontrose.org/Holidays