Sunday, March 13
10 — 11 a.m. — Knights of Columbus Pancake Breakfast, at St Mary’s Catholic Church, in the parish. Adults: $10. Kds 6- 12: $5. Under 6: Free. Includes plain pancakes, blueberry pancakes, French toast, bacon, sausage, biscuits and gravy. All net proceeds given to a local charity.
Monday, March 14
1 p.m. — via ZOOM: Bighorn Sheep Monitoring Project. Join guest presenters to review 2021 bighorn survey data and learn about bighorn sheep behavior. Learn how you can engage in this community science project. For Zoom link, contact northernsanjuanbroadband@gmail.com at least one day in advance.
Wednesday, March 16
5 — 7 p.m. — Teen(ish) Game Night at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Nintendo Switch consoles to try, as well as board games and a VR headset — plus pizza! Ages 12 — 18 welcome. Registration required at aasencio@montroselibrary.org. Attendees with a portable console and/or E-rated or E10+ games can bring them along.
Thursday, March 17
7 — 10 p.m. — Cousin Curtiss plays Storm King Distilling Co. for St. Patrick’s Day. Catered food available from Double Barrel Taco Company.
Friday, March 18
6 — 8:30 p.m. — Tim Veazey plays free live music at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose.
7 — 9 p.m. — Soul Habit plays Upstairs at Precedence, 511 E. Main St., Montrose. The Western Slope-based band plays funk, soul and blues for your dancing pleasure. the Library Lounge opens at 4 p.m. Tickets: $10 at PrecedenceProductions.com
7 p.m. — Make a dreamcatcher at Mauve, 324 E. Main St. No crafting skills needed; all ages welcome. Cost: $18. Preregister at 970-209-3375 or at www.mauveonmain.com.
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Saturday, March 19
11 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. — Montrose County Democratic Party Assembly, Centennial Middle School gym.
4 — 7 p.m. — The German Dinner, sponsored by the Silver Star Eastern Star Chapter, has returned. Serving the usual menu of pork loin, with delicious sauerkraut; seasoned purple cabbage; German mashed potatoes; green beans with spätzle; and dessert all for a low cost of $12/adult ticket. Seatings will be from 4 — 5:30 p.m. and 5:30 — 7 p.m. at the Montrose Masonic Hall, 187 Rose Lane. Take-out orders are also being accepted. Call Jacqui for reservations at 970-615-0916.
5 — 7 p.m. — Paint and Sip art class with Anne Hockenberry at San Juan Brews, 512 E. Main St., Montrose. $30. Celebrate spring by painting bunnies with step-by-step instructions. One drink and all materials included in cost. Sign up at www.birdsandberrystudio.com or email Hockenberry at birdsandberry@gmail.com/classes
7:30 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.
Sunday, March 20
2 p.m. — Magic Circle Players present Macbeth, Shakespeare’s thrilling tale of magic, murder and madness, at the Magic Circle Theatre, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. Tickets: mcp@montrose.net. Info: 970-249-7838.