Saturday, February 25

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cabin Fever Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds (1001 N. Second St.) For vendor info, call Debbie at 970-531-2483 or email montrosefootwear@aol.com



