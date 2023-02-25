Saturday, February 25
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Cabin Fever Craft Show at Friendship Hall, Montrose County Fairgrounds (1001 N. Second St.) For vendor info, call Debbie at 970-531-2483 or email montrosefootwear@aol.com
9:30 - 11 a.m. — Montrose Animal Protection Agency presents a free class, Cat Behaviors 101, at the Montrose Animal Shelter, 3383 N. Townsend Ave. Guest Speaker is Jodi Summers, cat behaviorist. Please leave your cat at home.
7 - 9:30 p.m. — Pea Green Saturday Night, featuring The Last Spike, The Queen Bees and The Pea Green Brothers performing old-time and bluegrass tunes, at Pea Green Community Center, Colorado 348 and Banner Road, southwest of Delta. Tickets are $15 at the door. You can bring a snack to share, if you like. Doors open at 6 p.m.; limited seating.
Monday, February 27
1 p.m. — Local archaeologist Charlie Seevers will speak on "Foraging to Farming, 2500 BCE to AD 600, in the American Southwest" at the Warrior Resource Center, 4 Hillcrest Plaza Way. All are welcome to this event sponsored by the Montrose Genealogy Center.
Wednesday, March 1
8 a.m. - 9 p.m. — The Forum presents Ouray Mountain Rescue at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. Learn more about the important role filled by this all-volunteer organization,
Friday, March 3
4:30 - 6:30 p.m. — First Friday and opening reception for Montrose Center for the Arts featured artists from the Montrose Area Woodturners Guild, 11 S. Park Ave.
Saturday, March 4
10 - 11:30 a.m. — The League of Women Voters of La Plata and Montezuma counties will host a Colorado Legislative Update with Colorado State Sen. Cleave Simpson (SD 6)and State Rep. Barbara McLachlan (HD 59). Legislators will highlight bills they have introduced or focused on and share their perspectives on important bills and issues of concern to the district, followed by a Q & A session. Residents in Montrose, Ouray, and San Miguel counties can join the forum via Zoom at https://bit.ly/CoD3Zoom with Closed Captioning available, or watch on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/lwvcolorado. A recording can be accessed on March 6 at https://bit.ly/LWVrecording.
Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. The format is: Date first, then time, the event, address, then other information. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
