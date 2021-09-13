Friday, September 17

7 -8:30 p.m. - Peace Program, in the Chipeta Room of the Ute Indian Museum, sponsored by the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. 2021 Peace Award presentation and special program by Kelvin Kent on Nepal - Then and Now. Free admission and refreshments. Info: 970-252-0908.

7 p.m. — Deb Barr in concert at United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave. Vocals and piano; Jazz to Americana to pop. The event is a fundraiser for Montrose Center for the Arts. Tickets: $20; purchase at MCA, 11 S. Park Ave.; Light House Eatery, 1047 N. First St., or at Camelot Gardens on South Townsend. Online: mc4arts.com/tickets.

Saturday, September 18

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Tribute to Aviation returns to the Montrose Regional Airport, offering a showcase of vintage and military aircraft; displays; vendors and more. The event is free to the public. Info: tributetoaviation.com or 970-249-3433.

Sunday, September 19

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. — Tribute to Aviation returns to the Montrose Regional Airport, offering a showcase of vintage and military aircraft; displays; vendors and more. The event is free to the public. Info: tributetoaviation.com or 970-249-3433.

Tuesday, September 21

Noon - Peace Prayer Gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Park (across the street from the Museum). Flags of All Nations ceremony. Bring drums and prayers for peace for the world. 970-252-0908

Tags

Load comments