Friday, September 17
7 -8:30 p.m. - Peace Program, in the Chipeta Room of the Ute Indian Museum, sponsored by the Western Colorado Friends of the Himalayas. 2021 Peace Award presentation and special program by Kelvin Kent on Nepal — Then and Now. Free admission and refreshments. 970-252-0908.
7 p.m. — Deb Barr in concert at United Methodist Church, 19 S. Park Ave. Vocals and piano; Jazz to Americana to pop. The event is a fundraiser for Montrose Center for the Arts. Tickets: $20; purchase at MCA, 11 S. Park Ave.; Light House Eatery, 1047 N. First St., or at Camelot Gardens on South Townsend. Online: mc4arts.com/tickets.
Saturday, September 18
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Tribute to Aviation returns to the Montrose Regional Airport, offering a showcase of vintage and military aircraft; displays; vendors and more. The event is free to the public. Info: tributetoaviation.com or 970-249-3433.
9 a.m. — Free workshop, Pioneer Farming in the 1800s, presented by Sally Johnson, director of Montrose Historical Society, and the Montrose Botanic Gardens. Learn about the historic homestead and agricultural garden being developed at the gardens. Bring a lawn chair. 1800 Pavilion Drive, behind the Montrose Pavilion.
6:30 — 8:30 p.m. — Live music by David Nunn in the Tavern at the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
Sunday, September 19
9 a.m. — 4 p.m. — Tribute to Aviation returns to the Montrose Regional Airport, offering a showcase of vintage and military aircraft; displays; vendors and more. The event is free to the public. Info: tributetoaviation.com or 970-249-3433.
Tuesday, September 21
Noon - Peace Prayer Gathering at the Peace Pole in Ute Indian Museum Park (across the street from the museum). Flags of All Nations ceremony. Bring drums and prayers for peace for the world. Info: 970-252-0908.
Wednesday, September 22
5 — 7 p.m. — Welcome reception for 10th annual San Juan Mining & Reclamation Conference, Peaks Resort, Mountain Village. Multi-day conference cost: $55. Info/registration: http://www.mountainstudies.org/sjmrc or Kelly Northcutt, kelly@mountainstudies.org, 970-387-5161.
7 p.m. — Wednesday Night Movie, “Land” (2021) $5. At the Wright Opera House, 472 Main St., Ouray.
September 22
6:30 p.m. — “The Morada: A Piece of Early Hispanic History in Montrose,” presented at the Ute Indian Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose. This free presentation is of archaeology and oral histories pertaining to a local morada, identified by Montrose’s descendant Hispanic community. Residents, in coordination with the City of Montrose and Alpine Archaeological Consultants, joined in 2017 to assess the building and Hispanic Affairs Project received support from the State Historical Fund. Seating is limited; mask-use is encouraged.
6:30 p.m. — Region 10’s certified Medicare counselors are offering an informational seminar on how to navigate the Medicare system, Cascade Hall, 336 S. Third St., Montrose. Seminars are free. Seating is limited. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, reservations and masks are required. Call 970-249-2436 to register.
