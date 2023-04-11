The Montrose Woman’s Club is calling for vendors for the 40th annual spring Flea Market and Bazaar, which is slated for April 21 and 22. Individuals, families, friends and all vendors may pick up applications at the Lazy Hound Antiques, 309 Main St., email MontroseWomansClub@gmail.com, or call 970-275-8902. Proceeds from table rental space is donated to local nonprofits.
Tuesday, April 11
5 p.m. – Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets in person at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Nonpartisan, national, environmental. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
Wednesday, April 12
8 - 9 a.m. — The Forum presents Donald Paulson’s “Peaks of the Uncompahgre.” Paulson will share the history of how area peaks got their names and also share photos of each peak. The Forum meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose. The event is free.
10 a.m. - 2 p.m. – Veterans Resource Tour, Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., Delta. Veterans can connect with a variety of services, such as healthcare enrollment, benefits and veteran organizations. Presented by the VA Western Colorado Health Care System. Info: 970-393-0791.
Thursday, April 13
7 p.m. – Black Canyon Mac Users Group regular monthly meeting. The meeting will be via Zoom at https://bit.ly/bcmug-zoom. Info: info@bcmug.com. The meeting features discussion of the latest ways to stay safe online in the face of increasing scamming and hacking. Bring questions if there is a specific security question you want to learn more about.
Friday, April 14
3 - 5 p.m. - We Are Water Educator open house at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Educators can drop in for light refreshments and a take home bag full of teaching resources about water and storytelling. Door prizes and a raffle.
Saturday, April 16
3 p.m. - Montrose Community Band plays a free concert, “Cruisin’: Songs We Cruised to,” at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Bring your hotrods and sweethearts for an afternoon of classic cars and songs. Sponsored by Culver’s of Montrose.
4 - 6 p.m. - We are Water Mini Film Festival at Montrose Regional Library, 320 S. Second St. Join us for a screening of video clips about local water issues, an opportunity for community dialogue, and light refreshments.
Tuesday, April 18
7:30 p.m. - The documentary “ELEMENTAL: Reimagine Wildfire” premieres at the Sherbino Theater, 604 Clinton St., Ridgway. Doors open at 7. Tickets, $15, at sherbino.org
