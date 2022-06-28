Email calendar listings to editor@montrosepress.com. Put “events calendar” in the subject line. Do not submit calendar entries as attachments; put entries in the body of your email. Please include the venue address. Please submit entries at least one week in advance of the date of your event. Note: If your event has an online link for tickets or registration that is longer than 20 characters, please create a shorter url at tinyurl.com. If Zoom registration is offered, provide an email address people can contact to receive credentials.
Tuesday, June 28
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Photography with Susan Humphrey at Fort Uncompahgre in Delta. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign upSign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/ and select Susan Humphrey.
5:30 — 7:30 p.m. — West Slope Start Up Week business growth panel Talk & Tacos at Olathe Conexion Coworking, 314 Main St., Olathe.
June 29
9 a.m. — 1 p.m. — Plein Air on the Spanish Trail. Paint with Heidi Comstock at Mountain West Museum. (More dates also available). $25/session. Sign up Sign up at museumofthemountainwest.org/2022-plein-air-spanish-trail/ and select Heidi Comstock.
Friday, July 1
All month
Arendis LLC, 1681 E. Niagara Road, is hosting a food drive for Sharing Ministries for the month of July. Those who bring at least two non-perishable food items to the store for donation will receive a 15% discount on purchases. Suggested items include: Canned proteins (like tuna, chicken, beef); canned vegetables and fruits; cereal products, including granola/protein/breakfast bars; pastas; powdered milk and instant potatoes; sugar; flour and hygiene products like toothpaste, toothbrushes, new socks, P38 can openers. Info: 970-497-3474.
5 p.m. — Montrose Summer Music Series free concert at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park. Presented by Corn to be Wild Kettle Corn.
Saturday, July 2
8:30 a.m. — 8:30 p.m. — Museum of the Mountain West Gallery grand opening and art reception kicks off a month-long celebration of farm and ranch heritage. First featured artist is third-generation rancher, painter and photographer Susan Sanburg Humphrey. The gallery is open all day and museum tours are available for entry fee. An artists reception is from 6 — 8 p.m. and is a fundraiser for the museum; minimum cash donation of $5. The museum is located at 68169 Miami Road, Montrose.
10 a.m. — 2 p.m. — Second Chance Humane Society adoption event at Chow Down Pet Supplies, 535 S. First St., Montrose.
Sunday, July 3
3 p.m. — Montrose Community Band’s 20th annual patriotic concert, “America and Its Allies,” at the Montrose Pavilion.
6 p.m. — The Yonder Mountain String Band with Cruz Contreras plays at Fellin Park, Ouray. Tickets: $35 (free to kids under 12); https://tinyurl.com/yondermttix. Benefits Ouray Fire Department.
Monday, July 4
10 a.m. — Montrose Fourth of July parade, Pythian to Rio Grande avenues.
4 p.m. — Food trucks and beer garden open in Cereise Park in advance of event Fourth of July celebrations.
5 — 6:30 p.m. — The Falconaires U.S. Air Force Band performs a free community concert in advance of fireworks at the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater, Cerise Park.
7:30 p.m. — Girl Named Tom performs at the Rotary Amphitheater.
Dusk — City fireworks spectacular (weather permitting).