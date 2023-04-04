Wednesday, April 5
8 - 9 a.m. – The Forum hosts Montrose County School District Superintendent Carrie Stephenson and Postsecondary Coordinator John Steele, who present “Career Pathways,” a program that assists college-bound students, as well as those considering the military, technical or trade school, and those who want to go to work immediately after graduation. The Forum is free and meets at CMU’s Cascade Hall, South Third Street and Cascade Avenue, Montrose.
7 p.m. - The Montrose County Historical Society presents Allan Distal, manager of the Bostwick Park Water Conservancy District, discussing the Cimarron Canal, its history, development, current importance and maintenance. The program is in rooms 1 and 2 in Montrose County Events Center. Admission is free; the public is invited. Light refreshments may be available. Social distancing and COVID procedures are encouraged.
7 - 9 p.m. - Open Mic Night at Horsefly Brewing Co., 846 Main St.
Thursday, April 6
3 - 4:30 p.m. - Poetry workshop with Wendy Videlock: Live the Creative Life by Cultivating the Imagination, at Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. Award-winning Colorado poet Videlock hosts a free poetry workshop, sponsored by Montrose Regional Library District. RSVP at www.bluecorncafemontrose.com. At 7 p.m., Videlock hosts a reading from her recently published works. 7:30 - 9 p.m. is open mic time for others to share.
6 p.m. – Maundy Thursday Worship at Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, Montrose. Info: pastorhennig@gmail.com
7 p.m. - Maundy Thursday service at All Saints Anglican Church, 2057 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose.
8 - 9 p.m. - Maundy Thursday service at Christ Lutheran Church of Montrose, 1890 N. Townsend Ave.
Friday, April 7
9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m. - The Flea Market Craft Show, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose.
1 p.m. - Stations of the Cross, All Saints Anglican Church, 2057 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose. Good Friday service at 7 p.m.
5 - 7 p.m. - Mixed Bag Jazz at Montrose Center for the Arts, 11 S. Park Ave.
6 p.m. – Good Friday worship at Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, Montrose. Info: pastorhennig@gmail.com
6:30 - 7:30 p.m. - Good Friday service at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 10 Hillcrest Plaza Way, Montrose.
8 p.m - Good Friday service at Christ Lutheran Church of Montrose, 1890 N. Townsend Ave
Saturday, April 8
8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. - Majestic Mesas District of Boy Scouts of America’s pinewood derby, at Bill Heddles Recreation Center, 531 N. Palmer St., Delta. Registration 8 – 9:30 a.m.; races follow at 10 a.m., with awards at 12:30 p.m. Free admission, all welcome. Lunch $5.
9 a.m. - 4 p.m. - The Flea Market Craft Show, Friendship Hall, 1001 N. Second St., Montrose.
10 - 11 a.m. - Super Science Saturday at the Olathe Community Center, 115 Main St., Olathe. Learn about rocks, minerals and fossils from special guests from the Uncompahgre Treasure Club. All ages of science enthusiasts are welcome to this free event, hosted by the Montrose Regional Library.
10:30 - 11:30 a.m. - Easter for Kids at Living Word Lutheran Church at 2820 Peyton Drive, Montrose. Children ages 0-10 with a parent or caregiver are invited to stop in anytime to discover the events of Holy Week and to learn about Jesus’ love. Families can stay for a hot dog lunch. Contact pastorhennig@gmail.com for more information.
7 p.m. - Live at the Candle Factory: You Knew Me When. Husband and wife folk-rock duo play the Bluecorn Cafe & Mercantile, 1842 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. No cover charge.
7:30 p.m. - Zikr Dance Ensemble presents Mysteries, Rites and Revelations in a show at Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. To purchase tickets, visit ticketbud.com/events/search and enter “Zikr.” $25 (plus ticketing fee) for general admission and $15 (plus ticketing fee) for full-time students.
Sunday, April 9
6 a.m. - Sunrise Easter service, All Saints Anglican Church, 2057 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose. (Bring bells).
7:30 a.m. - Easter Sunday breakfast, followed by worship at 9 a.m., at Living Word Lutheran Church, 2820 Peyton Drive, Montrose. Info: pastorhennig@gmail.com
9 - 10 a.m. - Easter brunch and worship at Montrose First Church of the Nazarene, 705 S. 12th St.
9 a.m. - noon - Christ Church of the Valley Easter services and egg hunt. Brunch at 9 a.m.; service at 10:30 a.m., with egg hunt to follow the service.
9 a.m. - Easter Eucharist at All Saints Anglican Church, 2057 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose.
9:30 a.m. - Summit Church Easter service at Fox Theater, 27 S. Cascade Ave., Montrose. Free, G-rated for all ages. Coffee at San Juan Brews after. Info: summitchurchmontrose.org
9:30 a.m. - Easter at First Presbyterian Church, 1840 E. Niagara Road, Montrose.
10 a.m. - Easter Sunday service and brunch at Christ Lutheran Church of Montrose, 1980 N. Townsend Ave.
10 a.m. - Easter at Crossroads Victory Church of Montrose, 515 Hillcrest Drive. Easter egg hunt follows the service.
10:30 a.m. - Easter Sunday service at Victory Baptist Church, 2980 N. Townsend Ave., Montrose.
3 - 5 p.m. - Michelle DeYoung, Grammy- winning mezzo-soprano, at the Montrose Pavilion, 1800 Pavilion Drive. Presented by the Western Slope Concert Series. Tickets start at $28; purchase at eventbrite.com (search “Michelle DeYoung”).
6 - 7:15 p.m. - Easter at Grace Community Church, 16731 Woodgate Road, Montrose.
Monday, April 10
1 p.m. - Botany Bonanza with Great Old Broads for Wilderness led by botanist extraordinaire Peggy Lyon. Meet at Ridgway Library, 300 Charles St., Ridgway.
Tuesday, April 11
5 p.m. – Citizens’ Climate Lobby meets in person at the Montrose Regional Library meeting room, 320 S. Second St. Nonpartisan, national, environmental. All are welcome. Info: 970-765-9095.
